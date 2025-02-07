Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is pushing back against suggestions that he was brown-nosing President Donald Trump after praising him as "sincere" and "powerful" to reporters.

"So this was the first time meeting face to face. But for many, many years, I have watched him on television, so it was quite exciting," Ishiba said during a press conference after his meeting with Trump Friday. "Was so excited to see such a celebrity on television, to see in person on television, he is frightening, and he has a very strong personality, but when I met with him, actually, he was very sincere and very powerful and with strong will for the United States as for the whole world."

Ishiba, who took office in October, made a 1-day whirlwind trip to Washington, D.C., to foster stable relations with Trump as he returns to the White House.

The two leaders discussed economic and security issues, including trade and concerns over North Korea. Trump, who has long criticized Japan's trade surplus with the U.S., doubled down on his goal of reducing the $68 billion trade deficit between the two countries. He also announced that Nippon Steel would be investing in the U.S. instead of acquiring U.S. Steel, following the Biden administration's decision to block the deal, per AP news.

"I was able to feel that this is not the sort of polishing or trying to suck up to him," Ishiba said.

His visit came amid growing tensions in the Pacific, fueled by China's military and economic prowess and ongoing fears over North Korea's nuclear ambitions. Japan remains a top U.S. trade partner and one of its largest foreign investors.

Originally published on Latin Times