Rising Team Lakay star Jhanlo Sangiao is set for his next big fight under the ONE Championship umbrella as he takes on Matias Farinelli as part of ONE Fight Night 9 on April 22 (April 21 in the United States).

Sangiao has had an explosive run with ONE Championship thus far, pulling off back-to-back submission victories in his first two bouts.

Paul Lumihi of Indonesia was matched up with Sangiao for his debut outing at ONE: Winter Warriors 2 in December 2021, and the latter was more than happy to oblige fans with what he can do inside the cage.

As soon as the opening bell rang, Sangiao opted to touch gloves with his opponent, but Lumihi was uninterested in doing so and immediately got to swinging.

However, it soon became apparent that Sangiao was the better man overall, landing big combinations inside the pocket, landing a double-leg takedown, and eventually working his way towards a rear-naked choke victory in just two minutes of action.

He would repeat the feat against Anacleto "L.A." Lauron at ONE 164 in December 2022 who also decided to neglect Sangiao's gesture and was quickly taken down by the progeny of Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao.

This fight showcased that Team Lakay fighters were more than just stand-up only merchants as Sangiao made Lauron tap out with a rear-naked choke/face crank combination.

Lauron's spot on the Manila, Philippines card against Sangiao was originally occupied by the undefeated Argentinian prospect in Farinelli, but the Argentinian tested positive for COVID-19 and it was announced two days before his scheduled matchup with the Filipino.

Fighting Sangiao would have served as Farinelli's big coming-out party under ONE Championship as he has only fought under his country's promotion, better known as Circuito Argentino de MMA (CAM).

Farinelli has amassed a five-fight winning streak, all of them coming by submission.

What makes Farinelli such an interesting fighter for ONE Championship and Sangiao is that he rarely takes breaks between his fights according to his Sherdog page–a two-month break between his first and second pro bout, fighting the following month in May 2022, a four-month hiatus before returning in September and last fighting in November.

With a track record of strong submission victories, Farinelli presents a unique challenge to Sangiao and the coaching staff at Team Lakay as they look to maintain their own prospect's undefeated record.

ONE Fight Night 9 will take place at the hallowed grounds of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The card is currently set to be headlined by longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao as he defends his title for the eighth time, his latest challenger being British Muay Thai star Jonathan Haggerty.