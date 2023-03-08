KEY POINTS The full bout lineup for ONE Fight Night 8 has been released

The fight card is headlined by a trio of world championship matches

Six more matches have been added to complete the cast of fights

ONE Championship will be returning to its home base of Singapore on March 25 (March 24 in the United States) for another premier offering on Amazon Prime Video—numbered ONE Fight Night 8.

The blockbuster card is topped by a trio of must-see world champion-versus-world champion showdowns.

In the headliner, fans will finally get to witness the long-awaited ONE heavyweight title unification contest as lineal Arjan Bhullar collides with interim titleholder Anatoly Malykhin for the right to be called the undisputed king of the division.

Moreover, Superlek Kiatmoo9 will defend his ONE flyweight kickboxing championship in the co-main event against Thai compatriot and ONE flyweight Muay Thai honcho Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who looks to cement his place in history as a two-sport champion.

On the other hand, ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai titlist Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and interim queen Janet Todd will battle to unify the divisional gold.

Also slated to be part of the affair is the women's atomweight mixed martial arts (MMA) grudge match between Seo Hee Ham and Itsuki Hirata.

Meanwhile, Japanese MMA prospect Keito Yamakita is scheduled to make his promotional debut versus former ONE strawweight champion Alex Silva as one of the featured attractions on the main card.

The organization has bolstered its supporting cast by adding six more matches to its already-stacked lineup of bouts.

Oh Ho Taek of South Korea will have the chance to redeem himself at ONE Fight Night 8 after falling short in his maiden appearance five months ago by taking on Kyrgyzstan's Akbar Abdullaev in a three-round featherweight MMA duel.

China's Zhang Peimian aims to reinsert himself back into the ONE strawweight kickboxing title picture as he dukes it out with Russian spitfire Torepchi Dongak.

Furthermore, No. 5-ranked strawweight Danial Williams of Australia returns to his bread-and-butter of Muay Thai to face Portugal's Rui Botelho.

Rounding out the list of additional fights are three encounters tasked to set the exciting tone on the lead card.

Niclas Larsen of Denmark squares off with Eddie Abasolo of the United States in a featherweight Muay Thai bout, while Ekaterina Vandaryeva of Belarus meets fellow strawweight Muay Thai practitioner Iman Barlow of the United Kingdom.

Lastly, Tammi Musumeci—the sister of ONE flyweight submission grappling champion Mikey Musumeci—will have her debut against ADCC and IBJJF gold medalist Bianca Basilio.

Prime Video users in the United States and other parts of North America will be able to stream ONE Fight Night 8 live and for free at 8:00 PM ET on March 24.