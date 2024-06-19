Johnson & Johnson is facing another proposed class action lawsuit seeking damages and medical monitoring for women who allegedly developed cancer due to the company's talc products. The lawsuit, filed in a New Jersey court on Monday, is notable for being the first of its kind to seek medical monitoring for talc users, aiming to conduct regular testing to detect cancer early. It also addresses potential future developments of the ailment.

According to Reuters, the proposed lawsuit could potentially involve a large number of women, excluding more than 61,000 individuals who have already filed personal injury cases against J&J.

The firms behind the proposed class action are not considering J&J's proposal to settle nearly all talc lawsuits for $6.48 billion through a prepackaged bankruptcy. These firms are also pursuing another class action aimed at blocking J&J's bankruptcy proposal. For the bankruptcy plan to proceed, it requires support from 75% of claimants, with a voting deadline set for July 26.

Erik Haas, J&J's worldwide vice president of litigation, stated that the new proposed class action lacks merit and suggested that plaintiff lawyers filed it to thwart the company's bankruptcy plan. Haas alleged that lawyers were prioritizing their financial interests over their clients'.

"The plaintiff firms should cease the obstructionist behavior and let their clients decide for themselves whether to accept the pending offer," Haas said.

In response, lawyers representing the plaintiffs denied that their motives were driven by higher fees outside of bankruptcy, emphasizing that the proposed plan would not adequately compensate their clients.

Both the settlement offer and the new proposed class action revolve around allegations that J&J's talc products caused gynecological cancers.

Prior to this latest class action, CBS News reported that J&J had already agreed to a $700 million settlement to resolve allegations that it misled customers about the safety of its talc products.