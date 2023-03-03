KEY POINTS Jon Jones says that Cyril Gane will realize just how good of a fighter he is

Jon Jones' long-awaited return to the cage is set to take place this Saturday, March 4 at UFC 285 against Cyril Gane for the vacant heavyweight championship.

The former light heavyweight kingpin issued a warning against the No. 1-ranked fighter in his new division.

During media day, a more composed and relaxed Jones took to the stage and shared his thoughts about Gane remaining calm during the bout.

"I could see him staying composed in the moment. He fought Tai Tuvasa in front of his home country, I'm sure that was a massive moment for him, but I'm not Tai Tuvasa. I look nothing like him, I don't perform like him," Jones initially said.

"I'm not Derrick Lewis, I'm not Francis Ngannou. I'm a much, much different athlete. I'm, by far, the most versatile and experienced athlete that he's ever faced. Whether he realizes it in the cage or while walking to the cage or not, he will realize it by round two or [even] round one."

The widely recognized Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in mixed martial arts (MMA) has not fought since his unanimous decision victory against Dominick Reyes in February 2020 and set a new record for most wins in a UFC title fight with 14.

However, Jones' near-decade chokehold of the light heavyweight division would end with a whimper as he entered a row with UFC president Dana White over his pay in May 2020, claiming that he would vacate the title which was made official in August.

White then revealed that Jones was allegedly asking for "Deontay Wilder money" to face Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight strap as he told MMA Junkie.

Gane, during his time on the podium, told the media that he was expecting to face the beast that lies within Jones and nothing less.

"We expected during the camp a 'beautiful' Jon Jones. Fast like he was in the light heavyweight division, with the same skills, and stronger like a heavyweight. Like a real heavyweight. We expected this," the Frenchman stated.

Gane being the one to stand in Jones' way of capturing UFC heavyweight gold certainly appears a mismatch in the eyes of oddsmakers as he is the betting underdog at plus-145.

However, Gane warned Jones against counting him out once they step in the cage.

"Yes, for sure, 100% it's gonna be an advantage because I started in this division and this is not something new for me, it's gonna be new for him. Even if he did a lot of sparring with heavy guys, yes I got more experience than him," Gane remarked.

UFC 285 will happen live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.