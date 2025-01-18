Two high-ranking Iranian judges, notorious for their harsh rulings, were shot and killed in a what Iran's judiciary called a "planned assassination" inside Tehran's supreme court on Saturday, marking a significant attack on Iran's judiciary.

Judges Mohammad Moghiseh and Ali Razini, known as the "judges of death," held prominent roles in Iran's judicial system for decades, issuing severe sentences, including executions, The Telegraph reported.

Moghiseh faced international sanctions for human rights violations, while Razini was involved in the 1988 mass executions of political prisoners. Their controversial records drew condemnation from human rights groups and survivors of their rulings.

The said "planned assassination" occurred during working hours when an armed infiltrator entered the supreme court and fatally shot the judges before reportedly taking his own life.

Iranian authorities evacuated the building and began an investigation, stating that the attacker neither had a case with the court nor was a visitor. While the motive remains unclear, officials have not ruled out foreign involvement, citing recent actions against alleged foreign agents.

The killings have intensified scrutiny of Iran's judicial system, which has been accused of widespread human rights abuses.

The judiciary is likely to ramp up security measures, and the incident may lead to retaliatory actions by Iranian authorities against perceived foreign or domestic adversaries.

Originally published by Latin Times