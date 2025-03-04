Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a stern response to the United States on Tuesday in response to President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods. Addressing reporters on Parliament Hill, Trudeau said the tariffs, which include a 25 percent duty on most Canadian exports, are unjustified and harmful to both countries.

"Your government has chosen to do this to you," Trudeau told the American public, urging them to recognize that the trade war will have no winners. The tariffs, which began Tuesday, have prompted Canada to immediately impose retaliatory tariffs on $30 billion worth of American goods, with an additional $125 billion to follow in 21 days.

Every American needs to watch this video. pic.twitter.com/5UXudE3dxl — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) March 4, 2025

Trudeau added that Trump is trying to prompt "a total collapse of the Canadian economy" because he thinks that will "make it easier to annex us." He also emphasized that the U.S. administration's claims regarding the flow of fentanyl from Canada are baseless, comments that align with previous ones expressed on Monday through an official statement published on by his office in which he said:

"Let me be unequivocally clear – there is no justification for these actions. While less than 1 per cent of the fentanyl intercepted at the U.S. border comes from Canada, we have worked relentlessly to address this scourge that affects Canadians and Americans alike. We implemented a $1.3 billion border plan with new choppers, boots on the ground, more co-ordination, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl"

Trudeau warned that Trump's actions could destroy one of the most successful relationships the world has ever known while also drawing closer to a "lying, murderous dictator" like Russian President Vladimir Putin, as CBC points out.

The Prime Minister also hinted at further countermeasures beyond tariffs. Canadian provinces, including Ontario, are considering actions such as pulling American products from store shelves, imposing road tolls on American trucks, and blocking U.S. firms from government procurement contracts.

Trudeau remains firm in his stance that Canada will not back down in the face of what he called "completely bogus" trade actions. "There is no price we all aren't willing to pay," he stated, signaling that Canada will continue to defend its economy and workers against what he sees as a grave threat from its closest neighbor.

Originally published on Latin Times