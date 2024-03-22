Britain's Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has disclosed her ongoing battle with cancer through a heartfelt video message. Addressing fellow fighters of the disease, she emphasized solidarity, assuring them, "you are not alone."

The emotional disclosure delved into the staggering shock of the medical diagnosis and the tumultuous journey her family has endured in recent months. Princess Kate, admitted to the hospital for abdominal surgery on Jan.16, initially believed her condition to be non-cancerous. However, subsequent tests post-operation revealed the presence of cancer, the specific type of which remains undisclosed.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

Commencing a regimen of "preventative chemotherapy" in late February, Princess Kate maintains an optimistic outlook towards her recovery, citing her improving condition and resilient spirit. The revelation, made in a video recorded in Windsor on Wednesday, underscored the profound impact of the diagnosis on her and Prince William, as they strive to navigate the challenges privately for the sake of their young family.

The timing of the message coincides with the commencement of the Easter school holidays for William and Kate's three children, strategically aimed at shielding them from media scrutiny surrounding their mother's health.

Dressed casually and seated on a bench, Princess Kate shared the arduous process of recovery post-surgery and the delicate task of explaining the situation to her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Emphasizing her gradual but steady recuperation, she reiterated her determination to focus on healing in mind, body, and spirit.

The disclosure comes amid weeks of frenzied speculation and unfounded theories circulating on social media platforms regarding the whereabouts and well-being of the future queen. While the duration of Princess Kate's treatment remains uncertain, she may consider attending events when deemed appropriate by medical experts, albeit without signaling a full return to regular duties.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.