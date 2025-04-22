Entrepreneur, CPA, and former US Congressional candidate Kendal Ludden, Esq. announces the launch of '1913 The Death of US,' a nonprofit organization dedicated to education. It focuses on business, rebuilding America's understanding of its founding principles, and empowering all generations, including the next, with knowledge of the Constitution, limited government, and entrepreneurial independence.

Named after the pivotal year when the 16th Amendment, 17th Amendment, and the Federal Reserve Act were enacted, creating the modern income tax system, shifting Senatorial elections, and founding the IRS, this nonprofit organization is Kendal's bold response to what he calls 'the systematic erosion of liberty.' "The Constitution was a perfect document before the addition of the 16th and 17th Amendments," Kendal says. "But if people aren't taught it, they won't know their rights."

As a longtime tax expert, founder of the accounting firm, Better Tax & Accounting LLC, and founder of the organization Ludden4Liberty, Kendal's career has been steeped in the very system he now seeks to challenge. He began doing taxes at age eight for his mother and later earned a Master's in Taxation. While he acknowledges the irony of his professional path, Kendal says it has given him insider knowledge and fire to help others avoid blindly accepting systems that strip away their money and freedom through taxation.

The nonprofit will offer an interactive learning system and experience rooted in his experience in business and law and allow others to contribute their own knowledge. The foundation will be on America's founding texts—the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and overlooked financial truths of the Federal Reserve System. Designed as an alternative education platform, 1913 The Death of US will eventually include a series of innovative programs. This includes the Ludden School of Law (LSL), a non-accredited law school dedicated to teaching Constitutional law from a freedom-first lens. Another program under its helm is the College of Ken Doll (CKD), a tongue-in-cheek take on traditional higher education that emphasizes practical knowledge and skills that are needed in today's world.

Monkey Business School (MBS) is another unique program. Kendal states, "In this program, kids will teach kids what kids are not taught in school. And for the adults out there, you weren't taught this in school either so you need this knowledge as well!" All schools will be taught through interactive online platforms and Kendal's YouTube channel.

Kendal also references a board game to explain inflation and monetary supply using real-world analogies. "When you put $500 in the middle of the board for free parking, that's a 33% inflation every 40 turns," he explains. "It's not in the rules, but everyone does it. That's what's happening in our economy."

Kendal emphasizes that taxation is theft. He says, "In 1912, 100% of the federal government's revenue came from tariffs. Today, we've got an income tax system that penalizes productivity, inflates our money supply, and robs people of property through stealth taxes and regulation. We need to go back to principles that work."

This educator believes that today's education system needs to teach business, American civics, and critical thinking, combined with the fundamentals of liberty. "Schools nowadays have only been teaching on how to get a job. But a job means you're 'Just Over Broke.' We need to bring back the entrepreneurial spirit and teach people how to own something, build something, and think independently," Kendal states.

A self-identified Libertarian, Kendal says the nonprofit 1913 is not about partisan politics but about returning to what unites all Americans: freedom. "Everyone's a Libertarian. They just don't know it yet," he says. "Once they read the Constitution, they'll understand. And when they understand, they'll be truly free to have a nonpartisan discussion about government."

While previously, Kendal ran for two Congress seats, the US House of Representatives District #10 and South Carolina State District #20, he intends to run against Nancy Mace for US House of Representatives District #1. His idea is to remove income tax and property tax and bring sound money to his district as a model to others.