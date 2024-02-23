Top athletes and dignitaries joined hundreds of mourners at the funeral on Friday of Kenya's world marathon record-holder Kelvin Kiptum in the nation's athletics heartland where he was born, trained and died.

Kiptum, a 24-year-old father of two, was killed in a late-night car crash on February 11, just months after shattering the marathon record in Chicago.

President William Ruto and World Athletics head Sebastian Coe were among those attending the funeral in the Rift Valley village of Chepkorio.

Kiptum's wife, Asenath Rotich, was overcome with emotion as she read a tearful tribute to the marathon prodigy.

"It's unbelievable that today I have learnt to stay with our beloved kids without you coming home again," she said, revealing that the couple had planned to hold a wedding ceremony in April.

"I will still make my vows of love even in your rest."

Although Kiptum only competed in three marathons, he won all of the races, posting three of the seven fastest times in history for the event.

Coe said his death was "a cause of intense sadness" and eulogised the young athlete for scaling "the highest peaks of achievement" during his short life.

"Rest assured your achievements are treasured, indelible and secure in the annals of our history and never ever forgotten," the athletics chief said.

Kiptum ran the Chicago race in October in two hours and 35 seconds, slicing 34 seconds off the previous fastest time set by his Kenyan rival, the marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge.

His sudden death has left Kenya, and the wider athletics community, reeling.

Ruto said the East African nation had seen "the future of athletics" in Kiptum.

"He had more reasons not to succeed than to succeed but he worked against the odds," he said, describing his death as "a very heavy moment".

Mourners started arriving at the funeral venue at dawn, some wearing black T-shirts with a picture of Kiptum emblazoned across the front.

They viewed the body, laid out in a half-open casket on a red carpet, as a choir sang hymns.

Four giant screens were mounted to stream the event for the many villagers gathered outside the venue.

Dozens of athletes including 1,500m record-holder Faith Kipyegon and two-time Olympic 800m champion David Rudisha knelt in prayer near Kiptum's casket before showering it with pink and white rose petals.

Neighbours described the star athlete as a "very generous man".

"In his short life as an athlete, he's helped in funding (the) education of some of the children at (his alma mater) the Chepsamo primary school," neighbour Jackson Komen told AFP.

"He was so down-to-earth that when he had broken the world record he would still join his friends at the Chepkorio centre to play pool," Komen added.

Hundreds of people had turned out Thursday as Kiptum's coffin was taken from the Rift Valley town of Eldoret to his home village of Chepkorio.

Hundreds of mourners also joined a solemn candlelight vigil in the nation's capital Nairobi on Thursday, paying an emotional tribute to the rising star who had been the overwhelming favourite for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

After the funeral ceremony, Kiptum will be laid to rest in Naiberi, near Eldoret, where the government has built a new home for the family of the national hero.

Police said Kiptum was driving near Eldoret at around 11:00 pm on February 11 when his car careered off the road into a ditch and hit a tree.

Kenya's chief government pathologist, Johansen Oduor, said on Wednesday an autopsy found Kiptum had suffered severe head injuries.

Toxicology tests were still under way, he added.

Kiptum's Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizimana, 36, also died in the crash.

Known for maintaining a gruelling training schedule that sometimes topped 300 kilometres (190 miles) a week, Kiptum had recently announced he was hoping to smash the mythic two-hour mark at the Rotterdam Marathon in April.