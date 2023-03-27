KEY POINTS Kim Jong Un was spotted wearing a coat and suit with white stains earlier this month

Kim Jong Un could order for his staff to be executed after the North Korean leader was caught on camera with smears on his clothes, an expert has claimed.

The head of state was inspecting the launch of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this month when he was photographed wearing a coat that had white stains at the wrist and waist, the Daily Mail reported.

There was also a stain near the buttons of Kim's suit jacket.

It was unclear what the smears were, but they appeared to be white paint, Michael Madden, an expert on North Korean politics and the Kim family, said.

They could have also been caused by chalk dust.

"One of my colleagues suggested it could be chalk dust if they used a blackboard during the missile drill - sometimes they bring in visual aids for Kim's events. They may well have brought one in to illustrate technical information and demonstrate various equations and data concerning missile ranges, detonations, speed, etc.," Madden said.

North Korea's sole news agency, the state-owned Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), shared images of Kim's visit showing the stains, and there are now fears that some of Kim's staff members could be punished for "failing to protect his dignity in public," the Daily Mirror reported.

"Personnel who have irritated the supreme leader are usually punished with demotions, hardship assignments or labor education," Madden wrote in a post on his website, the North Korea Leadership Watch.

Had Kim gotten angry over the issue, a "few people will probably get sent to a construction site or a farm for a month or two to think about this minor transgression," Madden said.

However, the North Korea expert claimed that the incident could also lead to someone getting shot if Kim "is feeling particularly mercurial."

"It is not unheard of to be sent away for execution," said Madden, who noted that there were accounts of Kim's father and predecessor, the late Kim Jong-il, sending bodyguards and members of his personal staff to prison or the firing squad for "very minor offenses."

Those responsible for the recent stain incident might write a letter of apology to minimize their punishment, according to Madden.