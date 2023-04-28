KEY POINTS King Charles III was the longest-serving Prince of Wales for over 64 years

He became King of the British monarch following Queen Elizabeth II's passing

Royal family members, politicians and many others will attend his coronation

King Charles III, the longest-serving Prince of Wales for over 64 years, was proclaimed the new King of the British monarch following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8, 2022. With the coronation weekend nearing, news about the confirmed attendees for the ceremony and celebration of the new King's coronation is pouring in.

The British royal family members and members of foreign royal families will gather in the U.K. Politicians and celebrities are also expected to grace the event.

Take a look at the confirmed attendees here:

Royal Family

1.

Princess Anne

The late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's second child, Anne, Princess Royal, will be attending the coronation of her brother King Charles III on May 6. She is 16th in line for the succession of the British throne and has held the title Princess Royal for over three decades.

2.

Prince William

King Charles III's eldest, William, Prince of Wales, will also be at the coronation of Britain's new King. Prince William is the heir apparent to the British throne. William is the older of King Charles III's sons with Princess Diana, who was also known as the People's Princess when she was still alive.

3.

Catherine, Princess of Wales

Prince William's wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, will be joining him in attendance at the much-anticipated coronation event. Catherine, or Kate Middleton as she was known before marrying into the royal family, will be the next queen consort once Prince William ascends to the throne after King Charles III.

4.

Prince George

The 9-year-old Prince George of Wales will be joining his parents, William and Catherine, at his grandfather's coronation. He is the eldest of the couple's three children, followed by Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales. Prince George will be a page of honor at King Charles III's coronation.

5.

Prince Harry

The heir apparent Prince William's younger brother and King Charles III's younger son with the late Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will also attend the event. He is fifth in the line of succession. Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, will not join him at the event.

6.

Prince Albert And Princess Charlene Of Monaco

Royalties from other countries will also be present at the coronation. Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene of Monaco, who married just months after Prince William and Catherine of Cambridge did, will be at the event. Back in 2000, Prince Albert met Charlene Wittstock, a South African Olympic swimmer, at a swimming event.

7.

Crown Prince Akishino And Crown Princess Kiko Of Japan

The Imperial representatives of Japan will be stepping in for Emperor Naruhito, who does not attend foreign royal coronations. Crown Prince Akishino, younger brother to the Emperor, will be joined by his wife, Kiko, at the coronation of King Charles III. The Cabinet approved a four-day leave for the couple to attend the May 6 event, their first time attending the coronation of a foreign royal.

8.

Crown Prince Frederik And Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark

Royalties from Denmark will also be present at the coronation. The royal couple Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, who have celebrated many a milestone in their married life, will join Britain on the momentous occasion. Like the senior members of the British royal family, Denmark's Crown Prince and Princess are familiar with undertaking their royal duties and going on royal tours.

9.

King Carl XVI Gustav And Crown Princess Victoria Of Sweden

The King of Sweden, King Carl XVI Gustaf, will also be present with his daughter and heir apparent, Crown Princess Victoria, Duchess of Västergötland. King Carl VI Gustav has been the ruling monarch of Sweden since 1973 when he ascended the throne upon the death of his grandfather Gustaf VI Adolf.

10.

King Felipe VI And Queen Letizia Of Spain

The confirmed guests for King Charles III's coronation also include Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, who have been married for almost two decades. They were married in 2004. The Spanish King and the British King are distant cousins.

11.

Crown Prince Haakon And Crown Princess Mette-Marit Of Norway

Crown Prince Haakon and his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, will be at the coronation as part of the Norwegian delegation. The Prince and the former waitress met through mutual friends in 1999. According to the Royal House of Norway, "Queen Elizabeth is the only head of state who has carried out three State Visits to Norway."

The late Queen allegedly named her first child, now King Charles III, after King Haakon VII, who was known as Prince Carl before he became King. Charles is the English version of Carl.

12.

Grand Duke Henri And Grand Duchess Maria Teresa Of Luxembourg

Grand Duke Henri, who ascended the throne in 2000, will be joined by his wife, Maria Teresa, Grand Duchess of Luxembourg, in attendance at the coronation ceremony. The couple tied the knot at the Notre Dame Cathedral of Luxembourg on Valentine's Day of 1981. Meanwhile, the couple's only daughter, Princess Alexandra, recently tied the knot in a civil ceremony with businessman Nicholas Bagoy at Luxembourg Town Hall last Saturday, with their royal wedding happening this weekend.

13.

King Willem-Alexander And Queen Máxima Of The Netherlands

The Netherlands delegation will be headed by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. The King of the Netherlands celebrated his 56th birthday just recently, marked by street markets and parties where the color orange was on prominent display. He spent most of the day in Rotterdam, along with many of his family.

14.

Crown Prince Pavlos And Crown Princess Marie-Chantal Of Greece

From Greece, Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal will travel to attend the coronation ceremony. The Crown Princess of Greece is also a Princess of Denmark. The Crown Prince, on the other hand, is the son of Constantine II of Greece and Anne-Marie of Denmark, the last queen of Greece before the monarchy was abolished in 1973.

15.

King Philippe And Queen Mathilde Of Belgium

A distant cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the King of Belgium, King Philippe, will be present at the coronation ceremony along with Queen Mathilde, his wife. According to the website of the Belgian Monarchy, King Philippe is "the first Crown Prince not to receive private education and to follow a classical and bilingual educational path in primary and secondary schools in Belgium."

Politicians

16.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak And Akshata Murthy

The United Kingdom's current prime minister, Rishi Sunak, will also be at the coronation ceremony. He was allowed to bring a plus-one, which means his wife, Akshata Murthy, will also be in attendance. They met at Stanford University when they were both studying. The U.K. Prime Minister said he has good discussions during regular meetings with King Charles III and that the King is "trying to modernize the monarchy."

17.

Liz Truss

Better known to the public as Liz Truss, Mary Elizabeth Truss served as the prime minister of the United Kingdom for 49 days. She will be joining the other previous prime ministers who are still living during the coronation. Liz Truss was a leader of the Conservative Party from September to October of last year.

18.

Boris Johnson

British politician and U.K. Prime Minister from 2019 to 2022, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, or simply Boris Johnson, will also be present. He served as the Leader of the Conservative Party. Before that, he served as the Mayor of London for eight years and the Foreign Secretary from 2016 to 2018.

19.

Theresa May

Theresa May, or Lady May, was the Prime Minister of the U.K. and the leader of the Conservative Party from 2016 to 2019 before Boris Johnson succeeded her. She also served as former Prime Minister David Cameron's House Secretary for six years before she became his successor. Theresa May will be present to witness the formal proclamation of King Charles III as the country's new monarch.

20.

David Cameron

Another former politician and prime minister, David William Donald Cameron, or simply David Cameron, will be present at the coronation. He served as the prime minister from 2010 to 2016, serving two terms. He was the leader of the Conservative Party from 2005 to 2016. Remembering the former ruling monarch, Cameron called the late Queen an "extraordinary public servant."

21.

Gordon Brown

The U.K. prime minister from 2007 to 2010, James Gordon Brown, also known as Gordon Brown, will also be present at King Charles III's coronation. He was the leader of the Labour Party. Talking about the late Queen, Brown said the former monarch made guests feel at home. "She made you feel at home by bringing other guests that she knew you would like. There was a book in your room that she had chosen specially from her library for you to read," Brown said.

22.

Tony Blair

The U.K. prime minister from 1997 to 2007, serving three consecutive terms before his resignation, Tony Blair was the youngest prime minister in the 20th century at the start of his term. He was the leader of the Labour Party from 1994 up to the end of his term. Before becoming prime minister, he was the leader of the Opposition from 1994 to 1997.

23.

John Major

Though he is a retired politician, Sir John Major, a former U.K. prime minister, will also be attending the coronation of King Charles III. He served his term from 1990 to 1997 as the leader of the Conservative Party before he resigned due to challenges in his leadership arising from his party.

24.

Andrzej Duda, President Of Poland

Politicians and heads of state from other countries will also be at the coronation event. The President of Poland since 2015, Andrzej Sebastian Duda, will be present. The Polish lawyer was a member of the Polish Lower House for four years and of the European Parliament from 2014 to 2015 before he became the president.

25.

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden

The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, will be part of the coronation. According to ABC News, the absence of the U.S. president at the coronation is not new since no U.S. president attended previous coronations. "There is a precedent here for the president not to go, and then you know, President Eisenhower didn't attend Queen Elizabeth's coronation either," said National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

26.

President Emmanuel Macron Of France

The President of France will also be there. Serving as the head of France since 2017, Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron, who goes by Emmanuel Macron, is also a Co-Prince of Andorra. King Charles III was supposed to visit France on March 26 to 29. According to a statement from the French Embassy in London, the president said, "I don't think it would have been sensible for us – it would have lacked common sense – if we'd suggested that His Majesty The King and the Queen Consort pay a State visit in the middle of the demonstrations." In the same statement, President Emmanuel confirmed his attendance at the coronation.

Celebrities

27.

Bear Grylls

Edward Michael Grylls, more popularly known as Bear Grylls, is one of the celebrities invited to the coronation. The British adventurer, television presenter, writer, businessman and Chief Scout, best known for his death-defying adventures, has a popular show called "Man vs. Wild." Part of the celebration for the new King's coronation is a swarm of volunteer drives, which Bear Grylls will be a part of.

28.

Stella McCartney

The English fashion designer Stella McCartney will also be in attendance. Stella is the daughter of singer-songwriter Paul McCartney of the Beatles and animal rights activist and photographer Linca McCartney. Last November 2022, Stella McCartney was one of the guests at King Charles III's reception before the COP27 Summit in Egypt. She is one of the favorite designers of the royal family.

29.

Joanna Lumley

British actress, television producer and activist Joanna Lumley will also be at the event. Not only is she a guest, but Dame Joanna Lamond Lumley will also be a Guest Anchor of Sky News for the coverage of the coronation. Sky News royal commentator Alastair Bruce will join Lumley in covering the event, while the chief anchors will be Kay Burley and Anna Botting.

30.

Rowan Atkinson

Another celebrity, Rowan Atkinson, will also be joining the much-anticipated event. The English actor, comedian and writer is most popularly known as Mr. Bean. But he has also made notable performances on "Blackadder" and in "Johnny English."

It is understood that celebrity performers Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Andrea Bocelli are also invited to the ceremony before the concert.