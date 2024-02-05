Buckingham Palace announced Monday that King Charles, 75, has been diagnosed with cancer. The revelation comes following a recent hospital procedure at the London Clinic for a benign enlarged prostate.

In an official statement released by Buckingham Palace, it was revealed that during the course of the treatment for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was identified, leading to subsequent diagnostic tests that confirmed a form of cancer.

"His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the statement read.

While assuring the public that the king will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual, the palace expressed gratitude to the medical team for their swift intervention. The intervention was made possible due to the recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement.

Despite the challenging circumstances, the statement emphasized that King Charles remains positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

The king chose to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope that it may assist public understanding, especially for those around the world who are affected by cancer.

No further details about the specific type of cancer or additional information about the king's health were released at this stage. However, it was clarified that the diagnosis is not related to prostate cancer, contrary to any assumptions that might be made due to his separate diagnosis of benign prostate enlargement.

Following the diagnosis, the king is understood to have returned to London from Sandringham on Monday morning to commence outpatient treatment. Buckingham Palace has requested privacy for the royal family during this challenging time.