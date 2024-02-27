The international community is on edge as reports surface of an unexpected collaboration between Kiribati and Chinese law enforcement. Kiribati, a Pacific Island nation located in proximity to Hawaii, has entered into a partnership with Chinese police officers, sparking concern and a stern warning from the U.S.

According to Reuters, Chinese police officers are actively engaged in community policing and the development of a crime database program in Kiribati. While the nature of the collaboration appears innocuous, the U.S. State Department issued a cautionary statement on Monday, emphasizing that importing security measures from China could escalate diplomatic tensions.

"We do not believe importing security forces from the PRC (People's Republic of China) will help any Pacific Island country. Instead, doing so risks fueling regional and international tensions," warned a spokesperson for the US State Department, US News reported.The official expressed concern over China's efforts at "transnational repression" and the establishment of police stations globally.

Kiribati's strategic significance adds another layer to the unfolding situation. Not only is it in proximity to Hawaii, but it also boasts one of the largest exclusive economic zones globally, spanning over 3.5 million square kilometers of the Pacific. The presence of a Japanese satellite tracking station on the island and China's plans to refurbish a World War II-era US military airstrip on Kiribati's Kanton Island have raised eyebrows in the United States.

In 2022, China sought to forge a comprehensive agreement with 10 Pacific nations, encompassing various domains such as security and fisheries. Despite China's significant role as an infrastructure financier in the region, the Pacific Islands Forum rejected the proposal. This move was seen as a pivotal moment, with Beijing attempting to shift control of the region.

Kiribati's acting police commissioner, Eeri Aritiera, clarified that while Chinese police are collaborating with local authorities, there is no Chinese police station in Kiribati. This development follows the deployment of Chinese police forces in the Solomon Islands since 2022. Notably, Papua New Guinea, the largest nation in the Pacific Islands, has rejected Chinese proposals for police aid and surveillance technology.

As tensions rise, the Sydney-based Lowy Institute, an Australian think-tank, noted in its annual analysis last October that China's overall economic influence among the 14 aid-dependent island nations in the region is diminishing. This decline is attributed to better loan deals offered by US allies, especially Australia, marking a shift in the geopolitical landscape.