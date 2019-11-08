Major League Soccer (MLS) commissioner Don Garber has revealed that LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to return to the Italian club AC Milan.

Ibrahimovic, who joined LA Galaxy in March 2018, will run out a deal at the end of this year and has decided to discontinue playing professional soccer in the US.

"Zlatan is such an interesting guy. He keeps my hands and inbox full. He's a thrill-a-minute. He is a 38-year-old guy who is being recruited by AC Milan, one of the top clubs in the world," Garber told ESPN.

This would mean, the Swedish striker is all set to return to Serie A for his second stint with AC Milan. In 2010, Ibrahimovic moved from FC Barcelona to the Serie A club on loan. However, the move turned into a permanent one the subsequent season.

During his first stint with AC Milan, which lasted till 2012, the striker netted as many as 42 goals in 61 league appearances.

Photo: Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Ever since Ibrahimovic has revealed his wish to moving back to Europe, quite a few clubs have expressed an interest in roping him in. According to a report from Goal.com, Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis said it would be his "wish to see him in Napoli colors" but added that "it depends on him."

Ibrahimovic's illustrious career has given him an opportunity for being a part of some of the world's biggest clubs such as Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. Talking specially about the Italian league, he has tasted tremendous success in that part of the world having won league titles with Juventus, Inter and AC Milan.

Moreover, Ibrahimovic's return to AC Milan will come as a major boost for the club. In Stefano Pioli they have a new manager, who was appointed just last month, and the team is out of the top 10 in the table. They have managed just four wins in as many as 11 Serie A matches in the 2019-20 season so far.