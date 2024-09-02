In observance of the much-anticipated Labor Day, some establishments will close, but there are also some that will be keeping their doors open to continue serving consumers.

USA TODAY noted that on Monday, Sept. 2, post offices and banks will be closed but most groceries and retail establishments will remain open.

Some of those that will be serving the public on Labor Day include Walmart and Target. Costco however is an exception since it opted to give its employees the time off by not opening on Sept. 2.

A company spokesperson told USA TODAY that Walmart will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. However, the store hours may differ depending on the location. Walmart provides an online store directory where customers would be able to ascertain the store openings in their area.

Like Walmart, Target will also be open on Labor Day, and store hours could also vary based on store location.

Those who would like to spend some time dining with their families can enjoy a host of restaurants that will stay open on Labor Day. These include McDonald's, Starbucks, Dunkin', Chick-fil-A, Wendy's, Subway, Taco Bell, and a lot more.

The U.S. Postal Sevice will be closed on Sept. 2 and no mail deliveries will be made. Most of FedEx's services will not be available as well.

Major banks will also be closed on Labor Day. Branches of Bank of America, Capital One, CitiBank, JPMorgan Chase, PNC and Truist confirmed to USA TODAY that they will be closed, and that only Capital One Cafes will stay open.

For home needs, Home Depot will be open, but their store hours may differ by location. Lowe's would be open following their regular operating hours. As for Ace Hardware, since the store is independently owned, it could also vary by location.

Those who would need to grab some medicines may do so on Labor Day since both Walgreens and Rite Aid will be open. The former would be following their regular operating hours while with the latter, it would be best to check on the pharmacy's website. CBS News noted that CVS Pharmacy will be open but Publix will be closed.