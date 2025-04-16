In the international pharmaceutical, OTC, and medical device arenas, Kelli Rodriguez is a name that needs no introduction. For more than 20 years, Rodriguez has played an instrumental role in launching, restructuring, and scaling global and domestic brands, cementing her reputation as an industry leader. Today, she harnesses this unique first-hand business understanding to deliver unmatched brand strategies and amplify consumer engagement at the helm of The Vincent Group US.

Complementing this expertise is Rodriguez's genuine passion for creating diverse, thriving, and communicative teams, with a special focus on empowering women in male-dominated fields. For this dedication, she has been recognized by the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA), where she serves a role in the Global Affinity Group Council, as well as by The Corporate Diwali, where Rodriguez helps spread a message of unity as a Board of Directors' Member and Publisher.

Now boasting an impressive portfolio of international and domestic clients spanning various industries, Rodriguez's journey started over two decades ago in pharmaceuticals. While working as a sales representative for one of the world's largest pharma and biotech companies, Rodriguez was selected for a leadership program that, unbeknownst to her at the time, completely reshaped her career trajectory.

This newly found passion for leadership led to another discovery: building teams wasn't about seeking similar people; it was about embracing differences. "When I first became a manager, I was looking for a team of 'mini-mes,'" she reminisces. "And then it hit me. I needed people who were completely different, people who complemented my expertise with their own skill sets."

Following this epiphany, Rodriguez developed a leadership style rooted in innovation, inclusion, and authenticity, learning how to not only accept but honor every employee's uniqueness. Having moved 14 times across continents, her management is also inspired by first-hand exposure to diverse cultures and her understanding of the importance of community-building. A military background also played a pivotal part—Rodriguez was an Army ROTC Cadet, married a U.S. Navy Submarine Officer, and raised two sons who became U.S. Marine Corps Infantry Officers—helping her build a foundation based on service and resilience.

In 2007, Rodriguez moved to Washington, D.C., where she was recruited by a global skincare and makeup powerhouse. Despite her initial skepticism about leaving pharmaceuticals, The Vincent Group's founder saw an opportunity in the company's new product – an over-the-counter (OTC) line. With her profound understanding of the medical landscape, Rodriguez grew the brand from the ground up, building not only effective sales teams but also masterfully navigating regulatory complexities.

This experience was illuminating in more than one way, revealing to Rodriguez her innate entrepreneurial knack—a side that was waiting to be discovered. "It made sense. I've never been someone who thrived under strict rules or amidst structure; I've always been a risk-taker looking for my next leap of faith," she shares. "That's exactly what entrepreneurship is: taking that jump despite the risk."

In 2014, this acumen was put to the test when The Vincent Group was founded. For more than a decade, firms would hire Rodriguez to come on board as an employee to head up the commercial side of the business. Though successful, the founder's ambition transcended what The Vincent Group was before, and she relaunched the company as a consulting agency in January 2025.

Within mere months, The Vincent Group has gained global recognition, secured major international and domestic contracts, and rapidly expanded its team of experienced, highly skilled professionals. Through this endeavor, Rodriguez empowers businesses to launch and scale and helps entrepreneurs achieve goals with confidence and impact.

"The Vincent Group is all about leadership, solutions, and results," she adds. "I work with a variety of brands looking to scale their business — whether it's developing their management team, commercializing their brand, building out Medical Advisory Boards, or establishing medical detailing teams. Regardless of specific needs, our mission is to always deliver strategic solutions, fuel growth, and drive market success."

While The Vincent Group focuses on the commercialization of small to medium companies in the US and globally, Rodriguez's personal mission lies in female empowerment, especially in predominantly male-dominated industries. For more than 18 years, she has been a proud member of the HBA, witnessing the impact of gender equity initiatives first-hand. In 2025, she stepped into a new role on the Global Affinity Group Council, leading the education and events division. By leading affinity groups, ranging from Women in Science to Women of Color to Career Transitions, Rodriguez promises to guide women in healthcare toward sustainable, tangible success.

For over five years, she has also been closely collaborating with The Corporate Diwali, today serving as TCD's Publisher and BoD member. From a seemingly ordinary meeting where Rodriguez was asked to be a keynote speaker at the TCD Inaugural International Women's Day event, this partnership blossomed into a global movement. Together with Manisha Mundhra Beriwala, TCD's Founder and President, Rodriguez seeks out female entrepreneurs operating worldwide, capturing their unique stories and challenges to inspire the next generation of women in business.

As Rodriguez continues to lead by example, building teams where differences unite, not divide, her words ring especially true in today's world: "We all come from different backgrounds, have different beliefs, socio-economic statuses, and aspirations. Instead of trying to fight that, it's time we see the beauty in this diversity. Every person brings unique perspectives and experiences to the table, and by sharing and honoring them, we can create a ripple effect that will empower women, marginalized communities, and society as a whole."