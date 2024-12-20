At least two people—including a toddler—have died, with up to 80 others injured in what officials believe was a deliberate attack by a driver plowing into a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, Friday evening.

The driver, who is a 50-year-old doctor from Saudi Arabia, according to interior minister for Saxony-Anhalt, Tamara Zieschang, has been arrested. Authorities say he acted alone and used a rental car to carry out the incident. City officials have confirmed two deaths, including that of a young child, according to Sky News. MDR, a German public broadcaster has reported 15 severe injuries among the dozens injured.

Police have cordoned off the market and asked attendants to vacate the area amid suspicions of explosives found in the suspect's car, which are being investigated by bomb disposal experts. Emergency services are treating patients in tents at the scene and in nearby hospitals.

Surveillance footage shows the car speeding into the crowded market.

The tragedy draws parallels to the 2016 Berlin Christmas market attack, where 13 people were killed by an extremist who drove a car into market crowds. Authorities have yet to state whether this could be an act of terror.

"That of course will be something that a lot of people will be asking," said Sky News correspondent, Siobhan Robbins. "There has been a warning for Christmas markets across Europe to be on high alert for possible terror attacks."

