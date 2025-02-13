Lebanon's parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri said on Thursday that Beirut rejected Israel's demand to remain in five southern locations after a February 18 deadline for fully implementing a ceasefire deal.

Concerns have mounted ahead of a deadline for the fragile November 27 truce that ended more than a year of Israel-Hezbollah hostilities and has already been extended once, with both sides accusing each other of ceasefire violations.

Under the deal, Lebanon's military was to deploy in the south alongside United Nations peacekeepers as the Israeli army withdrew over a 60-day period, which was extended until February 18.

Hezbollah was also meant to leave its positions in the south, near the Israeli border, over that period.

The United States, a key mediator, "informed me that the Israeli occupation will withdraw from villages it still occupies on February 18, but it will remain in five points," Hezbollah ally Berri told reporters, according to a statement released by his office.

"I informed them in my name and on behalf of President General Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Judge Nawaf Salam of our absolute rejection" of this proposal," the statement added.

Earlier, Berri had met with US ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson and US Major General Jasper Jeffers.

The American general co-chairs a committee involving the United States, France, Lebanon, Israel and UN peacekeepers tasked with ensuring any ceasefire violations are identified and dealt with.

"I refused to discuss any extension to the deadline for (Israel's) withdrawal," Berri said.

"It is the responsibility of the Americans to enforce the withdrawal, otherwise they will have caused the greatest setback for the government".

On Saturday, Lebanon's prime minister named a new government, with the weakening of long-dominant Hezbollah bringing to a close a two-year period of rule by caretaker authorities.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said "we continue to urge Israel and Lebanon to honour their commitments to the cessation of hostilities understanding".

"Continued progress in Lebanese Armed Forces redeployment and Israeli Defence Force withdrawal is crucial," Haq said, adding that "the parties must avoid any action that could raise tensions, endanger civilians and further delay their return to their towns and villages on both sides".

Haq added that the "UN continues to urge the full implementation of Resolution 1701 as a comprehensive path towards longer term peace, security and stability on both sides of the Blue Line."

He was referring to the UN Security Council decision that ended a 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Under Resolution 1701, only the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers can be deployed in southern Lebanon.