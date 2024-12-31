Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, celebrating his 40th birthday Monday, said he could play another five to seven years in the NBA at a high-caliber level -- though he conceded he would probably retire before then.

The basketball superstar, speaking after a Lakers practice session, also said he plans to finish out his NBA career with the Lakers, and would not make a comeback after leaving the league -- whenever that is.

Asked what might be the deciding factor about when to retire, James declared a lack of competitiveness would not be his reason.

"It won't be because I can't play this game at a high level," James said. "To be honest, if I really wanted to, I could probably play this game at a high level for another five to seven years if I wanted to, but I'm not going to do that."

James, in his record-tying 22nd NBA campaign, is averaging 23.5 points, 9.0 assists and 7.9 rebounds a game and shooting 49.6 percent from the floor.

He won a third Olympic gold medal with the US team of NBA stars in Paris this year and, after starting in the NBA as an 18-year-old rookie, now has a 20-year-old son as an NBA teammate.

James is a four-time NBA champion, four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, a 20-time NBA All-Star and owns the ever-expanding NBA records for most points and games played in a career.

James said he plans to play out his career with the Lakers.

"I think that's the plan," James said. "I would love for it to end here. That would be the plan. I came here to play the last stage of my career.

"I think my relationship with this organization speaks for itself. Hopefully I don't have to go nowhere before my career is over."

Once he is gone, James said, there will be no comeback attempts, as was the case with superstar Michael Jordan.

"No, no, no, no, no. But I will miss the hell out of it for sure," James said. "But no, I won't walk away and then come back."

For his career, James is averaging 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals over 1,520 games.