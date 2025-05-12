Pope Leo XIV called Monday for the release of jailed journalists and urged reporters against using words that fan hatred, as Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky invited him to the war-torn country.

Leo, the first US leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, held his introductory audience with journalists at the Vatican four days after being elected pope by cardinals.

After using his first address last Thursday to call for peace around the world, Leo returned to the theme on Monday, saying peace began with communications.

"Let us disarm communication of all prejudice and resentment, fanaticism and even hatred -- let us free it from aggression," he said.

"Let us disarm words and we will help to disarm the world," he added.

He offered solidarity with journalists "imprisoned for seeking and reporting the truth" and called for them to be freed.

As he was speaking, Ukrainian President Zelensky revealed he had invited the new pontiff to Ukraine in their first phone call.

"I invited His Holiness to make an apostolic visit to Ukraine. Such a visit would bring real hope to all believers, to all our people," Zelensky said in a post on social media.

Leo had appealed for a "genuine, just and lasting peace" in Ukraine as he greeted crowds from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica on Sunday.

His predecessor Pope Francis, who died last month aged 88, repeatedly called for peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict but never visited either country.

Leo also echoed the Argentine's words by calling Sunday for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, for all hostages to be freed and humanitarian aid be sent to Gaza, concluding: "No more war!"

Monday's audience at the Vatican's vast Paul VI audience hall, where the pope shook hands and exchanged a few words with assembled journalists but did not take questions, kicked off his first full week as Catholic leader.

On Friday, he will have an audience for foreign diplomats, followed by an inauguration mass at St Peter's Square on Sunday, which is expected to draw thousands of pilgrims.

The following week will see Leo's first general audience on May 21, usually a regularly scheduled event for the pope on Wednesdays.

Days later, on May 24, he will meet with the Roman Curia over which he presides, the powerful top officials and department heads running the government of the Holy See.

The world is still getting to know the modest and soft-spoken pontiff born in Chicago, who spent much of his life in the priesthood as a missionary in Peru, where he holds a second citizenship.

Before making him a cardinal in 2023, Francis entrusted Leo with the leadership of the powerful Dicastery of Bishops, which advises the pontiff on bishop appointments.

As pope, Leo will have to heal rifts within the Church, help renew a faith that is declining in many regions and address a host of modern-day challenges, including the fallout of the global sex abuse scandal.

Among the tens of thousands of faithful who came out to see him Sunday, many said they were cheered by signs that Leo would follow in the footsteps of Francis, seeking unity in a fractured world with an attention to the world's poor.

"He gives me a lot of hope just trying to bring about the universal language of love and peace for one another, especially in such a divided world that we have today," said Christina Morey, a 31-year-old American.

"I love that he is both continuing Francis's path while also seeming to create his own and I'm really excited to see where that will go," Morey said.

Italian Leo Mita, 34, said the world's first pope from the United States actually appeared to be "a citizen of the world for rights and for peace".

Whereas Francis sometimes ruffled feathers among global leaders -- and within the Vatican -- with his more direct approach, Vatican watchers say Leo will tap his quieter, more collaborative style for best effect on the international stage.

According to a Vatican transcript of his words, Leo urged people "to know how to listen so as not to judge, not to close doors thinking that we have all the truth and nobody else can tell us anything".