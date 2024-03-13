Lionel Messi stands not only as a maestro on the football pitch but also as a colossus in the financial arena. With a career spanning decades, marked by unparalleled skill and a string of accomplishments, Messi's journey has not only cemented his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time but has also propelled him to astonishing financial heights. As the curtains of his illustrious career inch towards a close, let's delve into the net worth of the Argentine maestro and the myriad of avenues through which he has amassed his wealth.

Forbes reports that the world's second highest-paid athlete has amassed a staggering fortune exceeding $1 billion through a combination of endorsement deals, real estate ventures, and earnings from sports endeavors. Messi clinched the coveted top spot on Forbes' Highest-Paid Athletes list twice, in both 2019 and 2022, showcasing an unparalleled success in monetizing his athletic prowess and marketability.

In 2023, he was edged out of the top position by rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, settling for second place. Despite this slight shift in rankings, his remarkable ability to command lucrative endorsements and capitalize on his athletic achievements underscores the enduring influence and financial acumen on a global scale.

Scoring big

In August 2021, Messi made headlines with his transfer from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), marking the end of a storied 21-year tenure with the Catalan club. The move, though fueled by sporting ambitions, also had significant financial implications. Reports suggest that Messi's contract with PSG is worth over $35 million per year after taxes, solidifying his status as one of the highest-paid footballers in the world.

In 2023, Messi made headlines by revealing his decision to join Inter Miami, theMajor League Soccer (MLS) team owned in part by David Beckham. What set this deal apart was its distinctiveness, featuring a revenue-sharing component tied to subscriptions sold through Apple's coverage of the MLS season. Reports indicated Messi's intention to ink a contract with Inter Miami, marking his entry into the realm of Major League Soccer and aligning him with the ambitious vision of the renowned football icon, David Beckham.

Under the terms of his contract with Inter Miami, Messi is poised to earn a staggering sum ranging between $125 million and $150 million over the duration of his two-and-a-half-year tenure with the club. This equates to an annual salary estimated to fall within the range of $50 million and $60 million. Notably, Messi's compensation package extends beyond his base salary, as he is slated to receive additional incentives from various revenue streams, including shares from jersey sales, Major League Soccer (MLS) Season Pass subscriptions, and a stake in the club itself. Moreover, it is understood that Messi stands to earn performance-based bonuses, further bolstering his potential earnings.

This landmark deal not only solidifies Messi's status as one of the highest-paid athletes in the world but also underscores his pivotal role in elevating the profile of MLS and Inter Miami on the global stage.

Beyond the pitch

As per Forbes' 2023 celebrity rich list, Messi's endorsements for that year were valued at a staggering $65 million. Among his recent sponsorship collaborations are esteemed brands such as Hard Rock Cafe, Socios.com, Konami Mastercard, Lays, SikSilk, Leafty, Jacob & Co., and Gatorade. Messi serves as a global brand ambassador for Pepsi, Gillette, Turkish Airlines, Ooredoo, Tata Motors, and various other esteemed companies.

Messi's longstanding partnership with sportswear giant Adidas dates back to 2006. As his on-field achievements soared from 2010 onward, so did his appeal to marketers, leading to enduring endorsement contracts with luxury labels Dolce & Gabbana and Audemars Piguet. He has been the face of Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer video game series, and subsequently, he became the frontman for EA Sports' FIFA series, gracing consecutive covers from FIFA 13 to FIFA 16.

The extent of Messi's sponsorship deals is vast, with one of the most significant being his partnership with the manufacturer of his football boots. This partnership mirrors the rivalry between Nike (associated with Ronaldo) and Adidas (Messi's choice) off the field. In 2016, Messi renewed his contract with Adidas, reportedly extending it until the conclusion of his playing career.

In 2021, Messi embarked on a five-year journey as an ambassador for the Hard Rock Cafe brand, emphasizing his deep connection to both sports and music. He expressed his honor in being the first athlete to collaborate with a brand renowned for its associations with music legends. Furthermore, in May 2022, Messi was unveiled as the tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia, further expanding his global influence beyond the realms of sports and endorsements.

Striking success

Messi established his own clothing line, complete with a distinctive logo, showcased at The Messi Store in Barcelona.

In terms of real estate, Messi has made strategic investments, acquiring properties in various locations such as Spain, Argentina, and the United States. Notably, he directed funds towards the Azahares del Parana project near his birthplace of Rosario, Argentina, comprising gated communities outside the city, as well as an apartment complex situated in the city center.

In 2022, the football icon allocated approximately $4 million towards the construction of an expansive estate in Rosario, Argentina, and made a notable acquisition of a residence in Ibiza for $11 million, as reported by Architectural Digest.

Since 2017, Messi has been involved with MIM Hotels, a burgeoning hotel chain operated by the Majestic Hotel Group, overseen by his brother. With properties in Mallorca, Ibiza, Sitges, and Baqueira, the hotel chain continues to expand its presence.

In line with many athletes exploring new horizons, Messi has ventured into the realms of cryptocurrency and NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

Birth of a legend

Nurtured within a close-knit family deeply entrenched in football culture, Messi fostered an enduring love for the beautiful game from his formative years. Surrounded by his older brothers and cousins, he immersed himself in the sport, spending countless hours honing his skills. At the tender age of four, he took his first steps onto the field, joining the ranks of the local club Grandoli. Under the guidance of his father, who served as his coach, Messi's journey in football began to unfold. Yet, it was his maternal grandmother who left an indelible mark on his early development as a player, steadfastly accompanying him to training sessions and matches, instilling in him the passion and dedication that would shape his extraordinary career.

Born on June 24, 1987, in Rosario, Argentina, Messi's rise to stardom began at an early age. His exceptional talent caught the eye of Barcelona scouts at the tender age of 13, and the rest, as they say, is history. Since then, Messi's career has been nothing short of legendary, with numerous accolades including seven Ballon d'Or titles, countless records shattered, and an unwavering dominance on the football pitch.

Even after moving to Spain at the age of 13, Messi has maintained a strong bond with Rosario, retaining his distinctive Rosarino accent. He still owns his family's ancestral home there. Additionally, Messi holds citizenship in three countries: Argentina, Italy, and Spain.

Inside Messi's digital world

Messi earned a place among the prestigious Time 100 list, recognizing the world's most influential individuals, in 2011, 2012, and 2023. According to a 2014 survey conducted across 15 international markets, Messi boasted remarkable global recognition, with 87% of respondents familiar with him, of whom 78% held a favorable perception.

His social media presence reflects his immense popularity, with one of the largest fan bases among public figures. Within a mere seven hours of its launch, Messi's Facebook page amassed nearly seven million followers. By July 2023, this number surged to over 114 million. Messi boasts over 450 million followers on Instagram, ranking second among individuals and sportspersons alike. His World Cup celebration post from Dec. 18, 2022, holds the distinction of being the most liked post on Instagram, garnering over 70 million likes.

The 2022 World Cup victor commands an average of $4.9 million per sponsored post on Instagram. These findings project his potential earnings for the calendar year of 2023 to reach an impressive $206.6 million.

Beyond the pitch, Messi's humility and commitment to making a positive impact on society further solidify his status as a role model and inspiration to millions around the world. As he continues to etch his name in the annals of football history, Messi's legacy will endure as a symbol of greatness and the enduring power of the beautiful game.