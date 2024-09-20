On a flight from Oslo to Málaga, a live mouse was found in a passenger's meal tray, causing an early emergency landing, according to a report.

The incident took place on Wednesday aboard a Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) flight when a passenger opened their meal to find a rodent crawling out of their food and onto the floor, according to The Guardian.

The aircraft, which had about 180 people on board, made an unscheduled landing in Copenhagen, Denmark, the company stated, to allow the crew to safely find the mouse and avoid any potential electrical wiring issues.

A passenger sitting next to the mouse-filled meal took to facebook after landing to share his experience.

Vamos a Malaga😎 Tro det eller ei. Ei dame ved siden av meg her på SAS Pluss åpna maten og ut hoppa ei mus. Nå har vi snudd og lander på CPH for flybytte 🤣🤣🤣✈️✈️✈️✍️✍️✍️

"Believe it or not. A lady next to me here at SAS Plus opened the food and jumped out a mouse. Now we have turned around and landed at CPH for flight changes," Jarle Borrestad wrote.

"This is something that happens extremely rarely," Airline spokesperson Oystein Schmidt stated, according to the Guardian. "We have established procedures for such situations, which also include a review with our suppliers to ensure this does not happen again."