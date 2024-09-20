Live Mouse Found in Passenger's Meal Threatens Safety of Plane, Forces Emergency Landing
A passenger sitting next to the mouse-filled meal took to facebook after landing to share his experience
On a flight from Oslo to Málaga, a live mouse was found in a passenger's meal tray, causing an early emergency landing, according to a report.
The incident took place on Wednesday aboard a Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) flight when a passenger opened their meal to find a rodent crawling out of their food and onto the floor, according to The Guardian.
The aircraft, which had about 180 people on board, made an unscheduled landing in Copenhagen, Denmark, the company stated, to allow the crew to safely find the mouse and avoid any potential electrical wiring issues.
A passenger sitting next to the mouse-filled meal took to facebook after landing to share his experience.
"Believe it or not. A lady next to me here at SAS Plus opened the food and jumped out a mouse. Now we have turned around and landed at CPH for flight changes," Jarle Borrestad wrote.
"This is something that happens extremely rarely," Airline spokesperson Oystein Schmidt stated, according to the Guardian. "We have established procedures for such situations, which also include a review with our suppliers to ensure this does not happen again."
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
Feds Nab Luxurious Duo Who Stole, Laundered Over $230M In Bitcoin
-
Wall Street Shatters Records, Fueled By Fed's 'Jumbo Cut'
-
Olive Garden Owner Announces Uber Delivery Partnership
-
'It's History': Donald Trump Becomes First Ex-US President To Publicly Make A Bitcoin Payment
-
US Fed Rate Cut Is 'Very Positive Sign' For Economy: Yellen
-
'Something Was Wrong', Defendant In French Mass Rape Tells Court
-
Vatican Recognises Medjugorje Shrine, But Not Virgin's Messages
-
Teamsters Union Not To Endorse Any Presidential Candidate, Trump Calls It 'A Great Honor'
-
23andMe CEO Under Fire After Directors Resign From Board
-
US Insurance Industry Fights Regulation To Scrap Agent Commissions, Boosting Retirement Savings By $3B Annually