Manchester City felt the absence of star midfielder Rodri as the Premier League champions were held to a damaging 1-1 draw at Newcastle on Saturday as Liverpool went top with a 2-1 win at Wolves.

Arsenal scored twice in stoppage time to beat Leicester 4-2 and move level on points with City, while Cole Palmer scored four times in Chelsea's 4-2 win over Brighton to go fourth.

Rodri has been ruled out for the rest of the season after surgery on a knee injury suffered in last weekend's bruising 2-2 draw with title rivals Arsenal.

Josko Gvardiol put City in front at St James' Park, but Newcastle were well worthy of the point given to them by Anthony Gordon's second-half penalty.

Guardiola described Rodri, who is unbeaten in his past 52 Premier League appearances stretching back to February 2023, as "irreplaceable".

City lacked the control and poise so often provided by Rodri on and off the ball.

"It is always difficult here with their physicality," said Guardiola. "We made bad decisions (with the chances) to make it 2-0."

Liverpool took advantage thanks to Mohamed Salah's winner from the penalty spot at Molineux.

Ibrahima Konate headed the visitors in front but was then culpable in a defensive mix-up that allowed Rayan Ait-Nouri to equalise.

Wolves were only on level terms for five minutes before Nelson Semedo bundled over Diogo Jota and Salah converted just after the hour mark.

At the Emirates, Gabriel Martinelli put Arsenal ahead in the 20th minute with his first goal this season before turning provider for Leandro Trossard to make it 2-0 before half-time.

James Justin reduced the deficit with a deflected 47th-minute effort and stunned the Gunners in the 63rd minute when his thunderous volley cannoned in off the woodwork.

But Mikel Arteta's men stole the points four minutes into stoppage-time when Trossard's shot deflected off Wilfred Ndidi for an own goal, with Kai Havertz netting moments later to confirm the victory.

"To have that mentality, purpose and perseverance is really impressive," said Arteta of Arsenal's response.

Palmer became the first player ever to score four goals in the first half of a Premier League match with a stunning display at Stamford Bridge.

Former Brighton duo Moises Caicedo and Robert Sanchez were guilty of mistakes when Georginio Rutter put the Seagulls ahead in the seventh minute.

Just moments after hitting the post and then having a goal disallowed, it was third time lucky for Palmer in the 21st minute.

Palmer equalised with a clinical finish after Nicolas Jackson seized on Adam Webster's mistake to tee up his fellow forward.

When Jadon Sancho was tripped in the area by two Brighton defenders, there was never any doubt that penalty expert Palmer would step up to dispatch the 28th-minute spot-kick with ease.

Palmer completed his nine-minute-and-48-second treble in the 31st minute, curling a brilliant free-kick past Bart Verbruggen from 25 yards to make it five goals in six league games this term.

"He's special player, he's a simple and humble guy," said Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca. "He doesn't need to tell people how good he is because you can see it clearly."

Carlos Baleba pulled one back in the 34th minute, but Palmer's incredible afternoon wasn't over and, in the 41st minute, the England star converted Sancho's pass with an emphatic strike.

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek rescued a 1-1 draw at Brentford, who made Premier League history thanks to Bryan Mbeumo's quick-fire opener.

Under-fire Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui saw his side fall behind after just 37 seconds as Mbeumo's superb volley made Brentford the first Premier League team to score in the first minute in three consecutive games.

Dwight McNeil struck twice in the second half as Everton beat Crystal Palace 2-1 to end their winless start to the league season, just days after the Goodison Park takeover by a group led by American billionaire Dan Friedkin.

Raul Jimenez's 51st-minute penalty gave Fulham a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest.