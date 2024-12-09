A craft brewery that's a rival for Guinness watched it sales increase by 110% in the United Kingdom.

According to Sky News, the reported uptick in sales for Anspach and Hobday has to do with its nitro porter beer, London Black, which makes up over 70% of the brewery's production.

John Hobday, a co-founder, said the company is starting "a waiting list for new London Black accounts" due to the demand.

Anspach and Hobday is working to increase production and collaborate with wholesalers to manage the demand.

Sky News attributed the spike in sales of London Black to a growing interest in dark beers in the U.K. which comes as a much-needed surprise as drinkflation and operation costs sink profit margins for breweries.

In October, the Dutch brewery that makes Grolsch Premium Pilsner, a popular pale lager, watered down its alcohol by volume from 4 percent to 3.4 percent, in an effort to reap the benefits of new tax rules offering a discount on weaker brews.