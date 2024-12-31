Victims of a GBP10 million ($12.5 million) London jewelry raid have offered rewards of up to GBP1.5 million to help recover the gems and catch the thief.

Some of the property reportedly belongs to art collector Shafira Huang, said to be a multi-millionaire Instagram influencer.

A lone thief made off with the jewelry and designer handbags worth more than GBP150,000 after climbing through a second-floor window at a property in the upmarket Primrose Hill area of north London on December 7, London's Met Police said.

The force has released a security camera image of the suspect wearing a dark hoodie and a grey baseball cap with his face covered.

Items taken in the break-in include a number of distinctive jewel-encrusted necklaces and bracelets, Hermes Crocodile Kelly handbags and GBP15,000 in cash.

"This is a brazen offense where the suspect has entered the property while armed with an unknown weapon and violated the sanctuary of the victim's home," said Met detective Paulo Roberts.

"The suspect has stolen GBP10.4 million worth of jewelry, much of which is sentimental and unique in its design, and therefore easily identifiable," he added.

The homeowners, who were not at the property at the time of the burglary, are offering GBP500,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

They are also offering a second reward of 10 percent of the value of any items recovered.

Among the items stolen were unique pieces including:

Graff: A 10.73-carat diamond ring

De Beers: Two butterfly diamond rings

Hermes: A 3.03-carat ring, aquamarine ring and 'Niloticud Lumiere' necklace

Van Cleef & Arpels: Clip featuring with gold, diamonds and sapphires, 'Fleur des Mers' ring with diamonds, sapphires and aquamarines, a diamond, sapphire and platinum necklace/bracelet collection (manufactured in 1978) and a gold, diamond and sapphire necklace.

Chrome Hearts: Gold and emerald bracelet, gold and sapphire bracelet.

Chopard: Diamond earrings.

Other: Pink sapphire earrings from Katherine Wang, shaped like butterflies.

-With AFP reporting