KEY POINTS Anwar hopes civil servants and students can join the program as soon as possible

Cisco's late 2023 report revealed that only 14% of Malaysian organizations were fully prepared to adopt AI

Malaysia said in October that it was developing an AI code of ethics

Malaysia has launched the online, self-study AI Program for the People, which aims to encourage literacy regarding the "basics" of artificial intelligence among the Malaysian masses.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during the launch that the program, which looks to reach as many as one million users by year-end, was designed "to increase public understanding and awareness of AI." He said he was hoping the initiative can kick off as soon as possible, initially for civil servants and students across the country.

The Malaysian government has launched a website dedicated for the program, where users can register and learn how they can develop a "digital first mindset."

The program offers two sections: AI Aware and AI Appreciate, which can be completed in only around four hours, the program website states. Packed with engaging activities and quizzes, the course allows users to take the quizzes as many times as they want.

At the end of the course, completers will be given "badges" that can be shared on social media.

Speaking at the program launch at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) on Tuesday, Anwar said the government had "no choice" but to urge the general public to pursue AI literacy. He added that "it will be a huge loss for us if we do not make optimal use of" the program, as per a statement from his office.

The program's launch came about two months after a Cisco report estimated that the AI readiness level of Malaysian organizations was only at 13%.

The report further noted that around only 14% of the country's organizations were fully-prepared to leverage artificial intelligence and use AI-powered technologies. Around 34% were moderately prepared, 48% had limited preparedness, while 4% were completely unprepared.

Before pushing for AI literacy among the Malaysian masses, the government has announced several initiatives to push the country forward in the Southeast Asian race towards AI dominance.

Late last year, Malaysia's Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) announced that it was developing a code of ethics and governance for AI use in the country. The code is being developed in collaboration with higher education institutions, key industry players and other government agencies.

At the time, the MOSTI said the code is expected to be ready sometime this year.

The Malaysian government is also looking into the need for a "legal framework and an AI Act" to ensure accountability, transparency, security and inclusivity in the local AI industry.

Malaysia also has a five-year National AI Roadmap that aims to move the country toward better preparedness for a high-tech transition.

Meanwhile in the greater Southeast Asian region, Singapore continues to lead the regional race in AI adoption. Other countries such as Indonesia and the Philippines are also working to join the AI race as many nations around the world leverage on the opportunities brought about by the fast-evolving tech.