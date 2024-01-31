KEY POINTS Shaheem was reportedly on his morning exercise routine when he was attacked

Ex-President Solih condemned the attack and called for justice

The opposition party accused Muizzi of failing to protect his constituents

Maldives' Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem, who was appointed by the previous government that launched an impeachment campaign against current President Mohamed Muizzu, was stabbed Wednesday morning while out on his morning exercise in a street in the Maldivian capital Male, local media reported.

Authorities said Shameem was attacked using a blunt object and suffered an injury to his left forearm, as per local news site The Press. He is receiving treatment and is in stable condition following the attack, local SunOnline reported, citing a spokesperson from the Prosecutor General's Office.

An investigation has been launched into the incident to determine the motive, and the attackers are yet to be identified.

The news comes after the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) government, led by ex-President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, recently initiated impeachment proceedings against Muizzu.

Solih condemned the attack on Shaheem. "Politically motivated acts of violence have no place in a democratic society and I call on the government to be swift in bringing the perpetrators to justice," he wrote on X.

I condemn the violent assault on Prosector General Hussain Shameem this morning. I wish PG Shameem a speedy recovery.



Politically motivated acts of violence have no place in a democratic society and I call on the government to be swift in bringing the perpetrators to justice. — Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) January 31, 2024

The MDP also "strongly condemned" the attack, accusing Muizzi of failing to provide protection and security "to the people and those performing constitutional responsibilities and duties," as per a Google-translated statement published by the party Wednesday.

Another Maldivian political party, the Maldives Third-Way Democrats (MTD), also condemned the attack and called for a swift investigation.

We strongly condemn the attack on Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem. We urge the authorities to take immediate action and ensure that the culprits behind this act are swiftly brought to justice. — Maldives Third-Way Democrats (@MTDSecretariat) January 31, 2024

This incident comes after opposition lawmakers clashed with parliament members from the ruling party Sunday, leaving MP Abdulla Shaheem Abdul Hakeem injured, as per local media. Violence broke out during a session after MDP MPs withheld approval to four members of Muizzu's cabinet.

Maldives witnessed political turmoil in recent weeks as Muizzu's pro-China stance triggered tensions among parliament members. He also faced criticism from pro-India politicians during his campaign when he promised to remove Indian troops from Maldivian territory.

Muizzu recently told India to withdraw nearly 100 troops by March 15. He previously said Maldives was "not a country that is in the backyard of another country," adding that even if the nation was small, it "doesn't give you the license to bully us."