A man was arrested in Japan for trespassing, later shocking authorities by admitting he had broken into over 1,000 homes as a hobby to relieve stress.

The 37-year-old Japanese man, who described himself as an office worker, was caught November 25 in Dazaifu, Fukuoka Prefecture, after homeowners noticed him on their property and alerted police.

The man later confessed to police that he found the act of breaking into homes thrilling, with the risk of getting caught providing stress relief, according to The Mainichi.

"Breaking into other people's homes is a hobby of mine, and I've done so over 1,000 times," he said. "I get a thrill wondering if someone will find me or not, enough to make my palms sweat, and it relieves stress."

Despite the number of incidents he claimed, he reportedly never stole or harmed anyone during his intrusions.

Authorities are investigating the man's claims, which they find both alarming and psychologically concerning. No thefts or violent acts were tied to his break-ins.