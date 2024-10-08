Man Convicted For Giving Nazi Salute Vows To Keep Doing It, Hopes Cops 'Don't See' Him
'I'll still continue to give the salute, but hopefully police officers don't see it,' the man told reporters
A 25-year-old Australian man who became the first to be convicted of performing an outlawed Nazi salute in Victoria is vowing to do it again.
While leaving the Victoria County Court on Oct. 27. 2023 on a separate charge, Jacob Hersant gave a Nazi salute and praised Adolf Hitler while speaking to the media. AP News reported that just six days prior, the government had made the salute illegal.
Despite Hersant's defense lawyers arguing that his gesture last year wasn't a salute and that the ban is unconstitutional, Hersant was found guilty and will be sentenced on Wednesday.
Hersant faces a fine and up to 12 months in prison, according to the Associated Press.
After his conviction this week, Hersant told reporters he has no remorse and is considering appealing his conviction to a higher court. He also said he did "not necessarily" acknowledge he gave the Nazi salute last year before making a shocking revelation.
"But I do give the Nazi salute and I am a Nazi," Hersant said, according to AP News. "I'll still continue to give the salute, but hopefully police officers don't see it."
