A 15-year-old boy in the Siran district of Bihar state, India, died after a corrupt doctor allegedly watched YouTube videos while attempting to remove a gallbladder stone.

The teen, identified as Krishna Kumar, was reportedly taken by his family to Ganpati Seva Sadan, a private clinic where the "fake doctor" Ajit Kumar Puri was on duty, for stomach pain and vomiting. When Kumar stopped vomiting, Puri reportedly sent the teen's family out on an errand. When the Kumar family returned, Puri was allegedly watching YouTube tutorials while operating on the teen.

The Kumar family said they did not give their consent for Puri to perform the surgery. When they pushed back and asked Puri why the boy was still in pain, Kumar's grandfather said Puri "snapped at us and asked if we were doctors."

During the operation, the boy allegedly stopped breathing and was revived by CPR. That's when Puri and his team decided to transport him by ambulance to a hospital in Patna. The teen reportedly died during the three-hour journey. Puri and his team reportedly left the boy's body "on the stairs of the hospital" and fled. Puri remains at large.

Kumar's family filed a police report against Puri, accusing him of malpractice and negligence and of operating without proper qualifications or experience. They also asserted that Puri was directly responsible for their son's tragic and untimely death.

The boy's body was sent for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, the police continue searching for Puri and his associates.