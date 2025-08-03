Bruno Fernandes scored one goal and set up another as Manchester United drew Everton 2-2 on Sunday to capture the Premier League Summer Series title.

The Red Devils earned a final point in Atlanta to top the table with seven in the pre-season friendly tournament, having previously beaten West Ham 2-1 and Bournemouth 4-1 in the round-robin US tour.

"It's improving," Fernandes told Sky Sports after the match. "I think the club is doing the best that they can.

"We needed more competition for the players that were here. We needed more quality to get everyone to step up a little bit more, to have more to do to get into the first 11. I think that's what the club is trying to do, the manager, and hopefully we can get one or two players more to help with that."

Manchester United finished last season 15th in the Premier League, their worst showing since relegation in 1973-74, managing only 11 wins and nine drawn from 38 matches.

"I think a lot of people have suffered from this," Fernandes said. "The fans pay more for the tickets and we really appreciate all the efforts they do for us.

"So it's up to us now players to repay it on the pitch."

Fernandes said the club is working to improve from team and staff to facilities.

"It's every detail. Every small thing matters," Fernandes said. "At this football club, you can't do anything wrong on the pitch and off the pitch because it's too big worldwide.

"The culture of this club was winning. It was there. And we need to bring back that."

Everton's James Tarkowski brought down Amad Diallo in the penalty area and Fernandes blasted in the shot from the spot to lift Man United ahead 1-0 in the 19th minute.

French-born Senegalese international Iliman Ndiaye equalized for the Toffees in the 40th minute, tapping in off a pass from Senegal's Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Mason Mount, who entered the field barely 10 minutes earlier, took a pass from Fernandes and curled in a shot past Jordan Pickford in the 69th minute to put Manchester United back in front.

But Everton pulled level in the 75h minute when a ball directed back by Diallo deflected off Manchester United Ayden Heaven and into the back of the Man United net for an own goal.

Manager Ruben Amorim inserted newcomer Bryan Mbeumo into his starting lineup, the arrival from Brentford missing earlier matches to finish pre-season training.

Niclas Fullkrug and Jarrod Bowen scored to lift West Ham United over Bournemouth 2-0 earlier, giving the London side two wins from three matches in the Premier League Summer Series.

Spot-on set up passes by Senegalese left back El Hadji Malick Diouf, signed only on July 15, led to both West Ham goals.

"Both goals are down to him, the quality that he's got, you can see that," Bowen said of Diouf. "He has only been here a few weeks but you would think he has been here years.

"He's humble. He's a brilliant guy for the group and he's obviously a brilliant footballer as well. We're very excited to see what he can continue to do here."

Diouf's centering ball found England's Bowen in the box, but he was forced to slide a pass left to German teammate Fullkrug, who fired in a shot from point-blank range in the 24th minute.

Bowen found the net in the 67th minute off a Diouf pass.

Bournemouth had plenty of chances in the first 15 minutes but the Cherries found the woodwork to squander early opportunities.

"What I liked was the character about the group. We didn't have the best start we wanted but we stuck in there," Bowen said.