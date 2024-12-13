A Brazilian man who won a massive lottery jackpot just weeks ago died during a dental procedure he used to celebrate his winnings.

Authorities believe that Antônio Lopes Siqueira, 73, died of cardiac arrest while undergoing a dental surgery, however additional autopsy reports are still being conducted, as reported by Brazilian outlet Metrópoles.

"Everything indicates that it was a natural death. Previously, the coroners found no external cause. We need to wait for the additional tests, which will look at the heart, kidneys and liver. We want to conclude the investigation within 30 days," Edison Pick, the police chief on the case, told TV Centro América.

In November, Siqueira won a lottery prize of 201.9 million reals, or about $32 million, in Cuiabá, Mato Grosso. He had reportedly gotten the surgery as a reward for himself for winning the lottery, as reported by The Mirror.

After going into cardiac arrest, first responders arrived and attempted to revive the 73-year-old, but they were unsuccessful. He was reportedly diabetic and suffered from hypertension.

"It's very sad, everyone dreams of earning that kind of money. It's a shame he can't enjoy it," Yesser Dahrouge, the manager of the lottery shop Siqueira visited, told G1 Globo.

Siqueira worked as a cattle salesman, and left behind four children.

Originally published by Latin Times.