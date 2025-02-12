In a packed cafe in Cairo, all eyes were glued to a flickering flat-screen TV, waiting for Omar Marmoush, now donning Manchester City's sky-blue jersey, to step onto the pitch.

In the 84th minute, the Egyptian forward finally jogged to the sideline, ready to make his UEFA Champions League debut against Real Madrid.

The cafe erupted with cheers and hands banging on tables, and even longtime Madrid fans joined in to celebrate one of their own.

The Spanish side ended up winning 3-2, but at the Cairo cafe, the result did not diminish the love for Marmoush.

"I came today just to see him," said Abdel Rahman Tarek, a 25-year-old fan.

"Marmoush playing in Manchester City. That is huge," he told AFP, his face beaming with pride.

While his appearance ended up being just minutes-long, Marmoush's high-profile move to City has sparked nationwide buzz.

From heated debates in cafes to trending discussions on social media, his name is being celebrated alongside Mohamed Salah's, Egypt's football megastar.

Manchester City, battling even to qualify for next season's Champions League, is banking on 26-year-old Marmoush to inject fresh energy.

Marmoush joined from Eintracht Frankfurt on a four-and-a-half-year deal worth around GBP59 million ($73 million).

His arrival comes at a testing time for City, who are trailing league leaders Liverpool by 15 points.

Coach Pep Guardiola said following his debut in a 3-1 victory over Chelsea that he was "really pleased" with Marmoush's performance so far, but the player will need time to settle in.

"His real impact could come next season once he fully integrates into the squad and Guardiola refines his role within the team," Egyptian sports analyst Khaled Talaat told AFP.

Born to an Egyptian-Canadian couple, Marmoush started out at Cairo's Wadi Degla club.

Ahmed Hossam, popularly known as "Mido", a former Egypt and Tottenham Hotspur striker who coached Degla's first team in 2016, saw the potential.

"Marmoush will be the surprise of Egyptian football," Mido said in 2016.

The forward moved to Germany at a young age, playing for VfL Wolfsburg and developing his skills in the Bundesliga with Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt before earning his big break with Manchester City.

His blockbuster move has inevitably drawn comparisons to Salah, who is enjoying another stellar season at Liverpool, netting 21 goals in 23 league appearances.

His journey from Nagrig, a village in Egypt's Nile Delta area of Sharqiya, to global stardom at Anfield has inspired millions.

His rise is a classic underdog story -- he started at Egypt's El Mokawloon before moving to Switzerland's Basel.

A tough spell at Chelsea followed before he found his form at Italy's AS Roma, ultimately becoming one of the greatest players in Premier League history with Liverpool.

Pundits said it would be "unfair to compare" Marmoush to Salah just yet, though he has already shown great promise.

"Salah had to fight for playing time with Chelsea when he first arrived in England whereas Marmoush has already started matches with City, showing that Guardiola sees potential in him," said Talaat.

But even Salah has urged caution, warning last year that such comparisons could create unnecessary pressure.

"Let him live his own experience and enjoy it," Salah said at a November book fair in the UAE.

Marmoush agrees.

"Salah is the best player in Egypt's history," he said on a TV show last month.

"But I don't want to be the next Mo Salah. I want to be Omar Marmoush and create my own story."

Beyond their career trajectories, their playing styles also set them apart.

Salah is renowned for his blistering pace, lethal finishing and ability to turn matches around.

Marmoush is more versatile -- comfortable playing across the forward line and adept at linking up play in midfield.

"The two players are fundamentally different on the pitch," said Ahmed Owais, a football pundit.

"Salah is a fighter with incredible speed and finishing... Marmoush, on the other hand, is more skilful in tight spaces, has quick feet, and excels in dead-ball situations."

Salah has set a nearly impossible standard, and pundits believe that once City regains its rhythm, Marmoush could be in a stronger position to shine.

In the Cairo cafe, some fans were ready to anoint Marmoush as Egypt's next great footballing export, while others insisted there was only one king.

For Yassin Ahmed, 19, support, not comparisons, is what matters now.

"He deserves our backing," he said. "He is one of us, a special talent and we need to give him time."