The Mavericks open as the slight favorite to prevail over the Suns

Durant could spell the difference in the Mavs vs. Suns showdown on Sunday

The Dallas Mavericks will host the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center Sunday.

It will be the first meeting between Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant since the two All-Stars were traded away by their former team, the Brooklyn Nets.

Having home-court advantage, the Mavericks are slightly more favored to come out with a win in their upcoming game against the Suns.

Dallas is a -1.5 spread favorite, with the moneyline for this matchup set at -115 for the Mavs and -101 for the Suns, according to USA Today's For The Win.

Both teams are coming off wins. The Mavericks pulled off a 133-126 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday night.

The Suns are on a two-game winning roll after emerging victorious against the Chicago Bulls, 125-104, Friday.

The Mavs hold the regular season series advantage over the Suns, 2-1. In their last encounter, which took place in January, the Mavericks won, 99-95.

Against the Sixers, Dallas was led by their explosive backcourt of Luka Doncic and Irving. Doncic finished with a game-high 42 points, along with 12 assists, while Irving finished with 40 markers and six dimes.

"Luka was ready for the party," Irving said after the game via ESPN. "I was ready for the party tonight. It was one of those games where we had some special performances. I'm just grateful that the work translated because it could have gone either way."

Meanwhile, Devin Booker and Durant led the Suns to victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Booker recorded 35 points and six assists, while Josh Okogie added 25 markers. Durant finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

"We've got a lot of big names," Durant said after their latest win, according to ESPN. "We've got a lot of guys that have done so much in this league so far. But it's about how we come together as a group, and I think this is a tight-knit group, a tight-knit organization. We'll figure it out along the way."

A win is of utmost importance to both teams as they continue trying to improve their Western Conference standing. The Suns are in the fourth spot with a 35-29 win-loss record, while the Mavs are in sixth place with a 33-31 win-loss card.

The Mavs vs. Suns game will be televised on ABC Sunday. Live streaming is also available via FuboTV.