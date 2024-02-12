Middle East Conflict Live: Egypt Reportedly Issues 2-Week Ultimatum To Hamas Over Truce Deal
KEY POINTS
- Hamas says 2 Israeli hostages killed in Israeli bombardment
- Iran claims Washington asked it to 'not get' too involved in Israel-Hamas war
- Iranian semi-official Tasnim news retracts report on 9 Pakistanis killed in Iran
It's Day 129 of the Israel-Hamas war. Egypt, a key mediator alongside Qatar in talks for a ceasefire agreement, reportedly issued an ultimatum to Hamas, telling the Palestinian terror group that it has two weeks to reach a truce deal or face the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) ground invasion of Rafah in southern Gaza.
The IDF announced that ground troops rescued two elderly hostages who were being held by a Palestinian faction in Rafah, an overcrowded city where more than a million Gaza civilians have sought refuge since the war started.
In Israel's northern border with Lebanon, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said the Iranian-backed militant group attacked five Israeli army assets throughout Sunday. He said Hezbollah, a Hamas ally based in Lebanon, has carried out over 1,000 operations targeting Israel since the war started.
Attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea persist amid ongoing unrest in the region. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on Monday that a merchant ship had been targeted by two missiles.
Over the weekend, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted "self-defense strikes" against missiles and unmanned surface vessels (USVs) in areas of Yemen controlled by the Yemeni Houthi rebel militia, another Iranian-backed terror group that has been running amok in the Red Sea since mid-November.
Despite international calls for restraint in Rafah, including from Israel's main western ally, the U.S., Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled determination in the Israeli army's supposed plan to conduct a ground raid in the southern city. His resolute stance on the fighting in Gaza stems from decades of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Meanwhile, the embattled United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) denied that it was aware a Hamas tunnel was constructed under its Gaza City headquarters after the IDF uncovered a tunnel system beneath the facility.
The four-month war started on Oct. 7, when Hamas operatives invaded Israel, murdering more than 1,200 Israelis and foreigners. The group also abducted some 240 hostages, over 130 of which are still being held in Gaza.
US strikes Houthi assets in 'self-defense' operation
U.S. forces on Saturday carried out "self-defense strikes" against two USVs and three mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM) identified in Houthi-held areas of Yemen, the U.S. army said Sunday.
The missiles were "prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea," and were deemed to present an imminent threat to commercial ships and U.S. Navy warships in the region.
Hezbollah claims it has carried out more than 1,000 operations since Oct. 7
Nasrallah early on Monday said Hezbollah attacked five sites and assets of the Israeli army, including an IDF site in the Kafr Shuba hills in the Shebaa Farms area, which is a disputed land area between Syria, Lebanon and Israel.
He also said in a statement on X that the Iranian-backed terror group has carried out 1,013 operations from Oct. 8, 2023 through Feb. 11, 2024.
2 hostages rescued from Rafah: IDF
The Israeli army early on Monday announced that ground forces rescued two elderly hostages from Rafah, identifying the rescued abductees as 60-year-old Fernando Simon Marman and 70-year-old Louis Har.
The two were "kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7th from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak," the IDF said. The two are "both in good medical condition" and have been transported to the Sheba Tel Hashomer hospital for further medical evaluation.
The forum of families of hostages still being held in Gaza posted photos of the rescued hostages.
Read the full story here.
Egypt reportedly tells Hamas: Reach a ceasefire in 2 weeks or Israel will raid Rafah
Egypt, which has been mediating alongside Qatar in hopes of securing a ceasefire in Gaza, reportedly warned Hamas that the terror group has two weeks to reach a truce or Israel will pursue a ground invasion of Rafah, the overcrowded southern Gaza city, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.
This comes amid increasing concerns over the Israeli army's move toward Rafah, where over a million civilians are sheltering amid fighting the northern and central parts of the Gaza Strip.
Israel has not provided a specific timeline about its supposed plan to conduct a ground offensive in the city, but Egyptian mediators reportedly estimate the Israeli military may be prepared to launch a ground campaign in two weeks.
