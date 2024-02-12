Live Updates

It's Day 129 of the Israel-Hamas war. Egypt, a key mediator alongside Qatar in talks for a ceasefire agreement, reportedly issued an ultimatum to Hamas, telling the Palestinian terror group that it has two weeks to reach a truce deal or face the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) ground invasion of Rafah in southern Gaza.

The IDF announced that ground troops rescued two elderly hostages who were being held by a Palestinian faction in Rafah, an overcrowded city where more than a million Gaza civilians have sought refuge since the war started.

In Israel's northern border with Lebanon, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said the Iranian-backed militant group attacked five Israeli army assets throughout Sunday. He said Hezbollah, a Hamas ally based in Lebanon, has carried out over 1,000 operations targeting Israel since the war started.

Attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea persist amid ongoing unrest in the region. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on Monday that a merchant ship had been targeted by two missiles.

Over the weekend, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted "self-defense strikes" against missiles and unmanned surface vessels (USVs) in areas of Yemen controlled by the Yemeni Houthi rebel militia, another Iranian-backed terror group that has been running amok in the Red Sea since mid-November.

Despite international calls for restraint in Rafah, including from Israel's main western ally, the U.S., Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled determination in the Israeli army's supposed plan to conduct a ground raid in the southern city. His resolute stance on the fighting in Gaza stems from decades of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Meanwhile, the embattled United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) denied that it was aware a Hamas tunnel was constructed under its Gaza City headquarters after the IDF uncovered a tunnel system beneath the facility.

The four-month war started on Oct. 7, when Hamas operatives invaded Israel, murdering more than 1,200 Israelis and foreigners. The group also abducted some 240 hostages, over 130 of which are still being held in Gaza.