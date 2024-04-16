Live Updates

Tensions in the Middle East continue to rise as the Israel-Hamas war entered its 193rd day – Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz on Tuesday said he wrote to 32 countries Tuesday morning, urging them to declare Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization.

Israel's war cabinet will meet Tuesday to discuss an Israeli response to Iran's massive aerial attacks toward Israel Saturday that marked the first time Tehran directly targeted Israel.

Iranian-backed Hezbollah claimed an attack on what it said were "spy devices" of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) at a military base in the disputed Shebaa Farms.

Israel has vowed to respond to Iran's attack that included hundreds of drones and missiles even as U.S. President Joe Biden and other Israeli allies call for restraint.

In war-torn Gaza, more than 33,800 Palestinians have died amid the fighting, according to figures from Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry. The UN repeatedly warned that famine is looming in the enclave.

The Middle Eastern crisis stems from years of violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict that erupted on Oct. 7, when Hamas operatives launched a surprise raid into Israel and murdered over a thousand people. The militants also abducted more than 250 hostages, of which over 130 are still being held in the Gaza Strip.