KEY POINTS

  • EasyJet cancels all flights to Israel at least through fall
  • UN rights office says Israel still imposing "unlawful" restrictions on Gaza aid
  • US Treasury is preparing new sanctions on Iran, report says
Live Updates
Israeli soldiers wave their national flag as they take positions in armoured vehicles near the border with Gaza in southern Israel
Israeli soldiers wave their national flag as they take positions in armoured vehicles near the border with Gaza in southern Israel. AFP

Tensions in the Middle East continue to rise as the Israel-Hamas war entered its 193rd day – Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz on Tuesday said he wrote to 32 countries Tuesday morning, urging them to declare Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization.

Israel's war cabinet will meet Tuesday to discuss an Israeli response to Iran's massive aerial attacks toward Israel Saturday that marked the first time Tehran directly targeted Israel.

Iranian-backed Hezbollah claimed an attack on what it said were "spy devices" of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) at a military base in the disputed Shebaa Farms.

Israel has vowed to respond to Iran's attack that included hundreds of drones and missiles even as U.S. President Joe Biden and other Israeli allies call for restraint.

In war-torn Gaza, more than 33,800 Palestinians have died amid the fighting, according to figures from Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry. The UN repeatedly warned that famine is looming in the enclave.

The Middle Eastern crisis stems from years of violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict that erupted on Oct. 7, when Hamas operatives launched a surprise raid into Israel and murdered over a thousand people. The militants also abducted more than 250 hostages, of which over 130 are still being held in the Gaza Strip.

Over 33,800 killed in Israel-Hamas war: Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry

At least 33,843 Palestinians have been killed since the war started on Oct. 7, Gaza's health ministry, which is run by Hamas, said Tuesday. More than 76,500 have been wounded in the fighting, the ministry added.

Hezbollah says it attacked IDF 'spy devices'

Iran-backed Hezbollah on Tuesday said it attacked "spy devices at the radar site" of an Israeli army base in the disputed Shebaa Farms.

The Israeli army has yet to deny or confirm the claim.

The war has sparked violence across the region, including near-daily exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement
The Israel-Hamas war has sparked violence across the region, including near-daily exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Lebanon's Hezbollah. AFP

Israel's war cabinet convening to discuss response to Iran

Israel's war cabinet members are meeting Tuesday to discuss the country's response to Iran's massive aerial attacks Saturday, CNN reported, citing an Israeli official. The meeting marks the fifth such session since Sunday as the Netanyahu government weighs calls for restraint and the desire to send Tehran a clear message.

Israeli FM urges dozens of countries to declare IRGC a terror organization

Katz on Tuesday revealed that he sent letters to 32 countries, urging global leaders and leading figures worldwide to declare the Iranian Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organization. He also called on the countries to impose sanctions on Iran's missile program "as a way to curb and weaken Iran."

"Iran must be stopped now – before it's too late," he wrote on X.