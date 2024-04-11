Middle East Conflict Live: Muslim-Majority Indonesia Reportedly Commits To Normalizing Israel Ties
KEY POINTS
- Israeli police forcefully remove protesters blocking aid trucks at Nitzana border crossing
- German airline Lufthansa extends suspension of Tehran flights amid tensions
- Israel to open a new northern Gaza crossing for incoming overseas aid
On Day 188 of the Israel-Hamas war, Indonesia, in a major turnaround, for the first time committed to normalizing ties with Israel as part of its bid to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), multiple outlets reported. The Southeast Asian nation previously denounced Israel's military offensive in Gaza.
Russia has urged his citizens not to travel to the Middle East due to Iran's threat as Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said Israel "will be punished" for the killings of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members in the Damascus strike last week.
U.S. envoy to the Middle East Brett McGurk has reportedly called on the region's foreign ministers to help urge Iran to de-escalate tensions with Israel.
Back in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was reportedly not consulted on the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strike that killed three of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's sons Wednesday.
In the Houthi-disrupted Red Sea, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces destroyed 11 drones belonging to the Iranian-backed Yemeni rebel militia.
Tensions also remain high in Israel's northern front as Iran-backed Hezbollah claimed it attacked an Israeli army tank near the Israel-Lebanon border.
In war-torn Gaza, the United Nations continues to demand that Israel allow more humanitarian aid to enter the Strip amid looming famine, especially in the northern Gaza Strip.
The Netanyahu government has remained unmoved in the face of immense pressure regarding Israel's military offensive in Gaza that has killed over 33,000 people as per figures from Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry. More countries are also calling for a two-state solution to end the long and violent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that led to Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.
Russia advises citizens against traveling to Middle East
The Russian foreign ministry on Thursday advised citizens to refrain from traveling to the Middle East, "especially to Israel, Lebanon and the Palestinian territories," citing the "tense situation" in the region.
Tensions have reached worrisome highs in the Middle East as the world watches whether Iran will pursue its pledge of "punishing" Israel for a suspected Israeli strike in Damascus last week that killed IRGC members, including two generals.
Indonesia will normalize ties with Israel as part of OECD bid: Reports
Indonesia has committed to normalizing diplomatic ties with Israel as part of its goal of entering the OECD, a global forum for developed countries that could pave the way for the Muslim-majority nation to further open up its market to the world, multiple Israeli outlets reported Thursday.
The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported on the matter first, followed by The Times of Israel, wherein an official who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the Israeli newspaper's account of discreet talks between Israel and Indonesia that lasted for months.
If Indonesia does normalize relations with Israel, it would mark a significant turnaround in the Southeast Asian nation's stance regarding the country. Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim nation according to data from Pew Research Center.
Indonesia was among the Southeast Asian nations that denounced Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip. Israel, on the other hand, has reportedly objected to Indonesia's entry into the OECD due to a lack of diplomatic ties with the country.
Both the Israeli and Indonesian governments have yet to deny or confirm the reports.
German airline Lufthansa announced Thursday it was extending the suspension of flights to Tehran amid increasingly worrisome tensions in the Middle East due to an expected Iranian retaliation following a suspected Israeli airstrike on Iran's consulate in Damascus, Syria.
