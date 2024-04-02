Middle East Conflict Live: Tensions High After IRGC Commander's Killing, Food Aid Workers' Deaths
KEY POINTS
- Australia, Poland demand accountability over killings of WCK staffers
- Anguish in international community after alleged Israeli strike on food charity convoy
- A rescued 71-year-old hostage talks about the surreal moment when he was freed from Hamas captivity
The Israel-Hamas war has entered Day 179 – Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Tuesday vowed that Israel "will be punished" after the assassination of Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander for Syria and Lebanon.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has been sworn in for his third term at a time when tensions in the Middle East run high and Egypt, alongside Qatar, is under increasing pressure to push Hamas to agree to a ceasefire with Israel.
In war-torn Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) expressed sorrow for the killing of seven staff members of American food charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) in an airstrike attributed to Israel.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold talks in Paris following the deaths of WCK staffers delivering food aid for Gaza residents when the charity organization's convoy was struck by what the WCK said was an Israeli airstrike.
In Israel's northern border with Lebanon, Iranian-backed Hezbollah claimed an attack on an IDF post near the Israeli-Lebanese border.
Suspected gunshots were heard in the Red Sea after an entity claiming to be the Yemeni Navy hailed a commercial vessel off of Houthi-controlled Hodeidah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.
The fighting in Gaza, which sparked tensions across the Middle East, stems from the violent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that erupted on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants broke into Gaza's border with Israel, murdering over a thousand people and dragging over 250 hostages into the Gaza Strip, some 130 of which are still in Hamas captivity.
Gaza has suffered the brunt of the fighting, as the Hamas-run health ministry said more than 32,000 have been killed so far and over 75,000 others have been wounded.
Hezbollah claims attack on Israeli army sites
Iranian-backed Hezbollah on Tuesday claimed attacks on "a number of sites" belonging to the IDF. The army bases are located near the Israeli-Lebanese border, the powerful terror organization said.
This comes following the assassination of a top IRGC commander in Syria when the building adjacent to the Iranian embassy was struck in an alleged Israeli strike.
Blinken in Paris to discuss Gaza
The U.S. Secretary of State is in Paris Tuesday for talks on the Ukraine war, as well as the war and humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.
His Paris trip comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East following the deaths of seven WCK employees in an airstrike attributed to Israel. The aid workers were on their way to deliver food aid to Gaza civilians when their convoy was struck.
Israeli army expresses 'deepest condolences' after WCK employees' deaths
Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, chief of the IDF's spokesperson's unit, on Tuesday expressed the Israeli army's "deepest condolences" following the deaths of seven staffers with the U.S.-based food aid organization in what the WCK said was an Israeli air strike.
"We also express sincere sorrow to our allied nations who have been doing and continue to do so much to assist those in need," he said.
Hagari said the WCK played a "vital" role in providing humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza and said the IDF was reviewing the incident "in the highest levels to understand the circumstances of what happened and how it happened."
He said the IDF will launch an investigation into the strike to help the Israeli army "reduce the risk of such an event from occurring again."
Hagari's statements came after the food aid group said in a statement earlier Tuesday that seven of its members "have been killed in an IDF strike in Gaza."
Egyptian president sworn in for third term
Sisi was sworn in Tuesday for his third term as Egypt's president. His is set to remain president through 2030 and vowed to "remain faithful to my work, my eyes seeing only your interests and this country's."
The Egyptian leader's six-year term comes at tension-packed times for the Middle East as his country serves as a key mediator alongside Qatar for a ceasefire in Gaza. Egypt played a major role in the previous seven-day truce, but the warring sides have proven more difficult to convince to achieve another ceasefire.
Read the full story here.
Iran vows retribution after Zahedi's assassination
Khamenei said Tuesday that Israel "will be punished at the hands of our brave men," adding that Iran will "make them regret this crime and the other ones," referring to the earlier killings of top IRGC military advisors in alleged Israeli airstrikes.
Zahedi has had a four-decade career in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. He held various succession of commands in the force and is the latest in a string of assassinations targeting Iranian military leadership.
Aside from Zahedi, his deputy and other several other prominent leaders in the IRGC's foreign operations arms, the Quds Force, were killed in the Monday airstrike targeting a building adjacent to the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria's capital.
Read the full story here.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Sam Bankman-Fried Expresses Remorse Over 25-Year Fraud Sentence
-
Peru President Ordered To Present Rolex Watches In Graft Scandal
-
WHO Says 9,000 Patients Need Emergency Evacuation From Gaza
-
Venezuela's Machado Urges International Pressure Over Elections
-
Maintenance Staff Shortage Could Clip Aviation Industry's Wings
-
Food Shortages Leave Cubans In Anguish Over Next Meal
-
How AI Is Changing The Entertainment Industry
-
The Highs And Lows Of Recent China-Australia Relations
-
Rare Exhibition For Revolutionary Sculptor Brancusi In Paris
-
El Salvador Makes Good On Daily Bitcoin Buy Promise, Now Holds 5,700 BTC