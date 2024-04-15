Middle East Conflict Live: US Destroys 80 Drones, Missiles From Iran, Yemen Targeting Israel
KEY POINTS
- Israel, Iran trade barbs at UN Security Council meeting as tensions mount
- UAE, Saudi reportedly passed on information to US discreetly regarding Iran's attack
- It's time to face "empire of evil in Tehran" after attack in Israel: President Isaac Herzog
It's Day 192 of the raging Israel-Hamas war, but most of the world's attention is on Iran and Israel following Saturday's massive aerial attack by Tehran toward Israel in retaliation for the deaths of seven Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) members in the suspected Israeli bombing of the Iranian embassy annex in Damascus earlier this month.
Forces with the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) over the weekend destroyed over 80 one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA UAV) and at least six ballistic missiles launched from Iran and Yemen that were "intended to strike Israel."
Despite the U.S. military's intervention, President Joe Biden has reportedly warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington will not take part should Israel decide to retaliate against Iran after the weekend drone and missile barrage.
Multiple airlines have canceled flights to Israel and Iran due to escalated tensions between the two nations, including Finnair and Lufthansa among others.
Israel's Middle Eastern allies and the United Nations have called on Israel to exercise maximum restraint to prevent the situation from reaching even more troublesome highs.
Over in the tension-packed Israel-Lebanon border, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said four soldiers were wounded overnight due to an "explosion of unknown source" amid continuing fire exchange with Iranian-backed Hezbollah.
Back in war-torn Gaza, the situation remains "unacceptable," said British foreign secretary David Cameron. He noted that the United Kingdom has had "tough conversations" with Israel over the humanitarian crisis in the near-famine enclave.
Tensions in the Middle East stem from the violent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that has drawn attacks toward Israel from Hamas allies, including Iran-backed militias such as Hezbollah and Yemeni rebel Houthis.
UK stands with Israel in Hamas fight but Gaza situation still 'unacceptable': Cameron
The UK's foreign secretary on Sunday said it is Britain's "job to work with the Israeli government to support them in their campaign to get rid of Hamas" and the country understands Israel is adamant about living beside a territory governed by the perpetrators of the Oct. 7 massacre.
However, he said there were "very tough conversations" with Israel regarding the humanitarian situation the Gaza Strip. "I've been extremely tough with them about that, but I think rightly because the situation in Gaza is unacceptable," he said.
Humanitarian aid groups and a prominent food monitor have said that Gaza, particularly its northern region, is nearing famine levels. The UK and other western nations have urged the Israeli government to allow more aid to enter the war-torn enclave.
4 IDF soldiers injured in explosion near Israel-Lebanon border
Four soldiers were wounded, one in serious condition, following an "explosion of unknown origin" near the Israeli-Lebanese border, the IDF said Monday. They have been evacuated for treatment.
Multiple airlines suspend flights due to Israel-Iran tensions
Several airlines have canceled flights to and from some countries in the Middle East due to escalated tensions between Israel and Iran.
German airline Lufthansa has suspended its flights to and from Amman, Erbil and Tel Aviv through Monday, while flights to Tehran and Beirut will be suspended until later this week.
Other airlines that canceled flights in relation to the conflict through Monday were IAG-owned Iberia Express and Wizz Air. The Dutch arm of Air France KLM said all flights to and from Tel Aviv are suspended through Tuesday, while British EasyJet has paused operations to and from Tel Aviv without providing a timeframe for when it will resume operating in the area.
Biden tells Netanyahu US won't participate if Israel retaliates
The U.S. president told Netanyahu during a phone call late Saturday that the U.S. will not join Israel if it decides to retaliate against Iran. Biden reportedly told the Israeli prime minister that Saturday's attack by Tehran should be viewed as a victory since it only displayed Israel's military capacity.
Read the full story here.
US destroys over 80 drones, 6 missiles from Iran and Yemen launched toward Israel
The U.S. military on Saturday and Sunday morning destroyed more than 80 one-way attack drones and at least six ballistic missiles "intended to strike Israel from Iran and Yemen," CENTCOM said late Sunday.
"CENTCOM remains postured to support Israel's defense against these dangerous actions by Iran," the U.S. army said.
This comes after Tehran launched more than 300 drones and missiles toward Israel Saturday, as per multiple outlets. Iran has vowed to retaliate following the killing of seven IRGC members, including two top generals in a suspected Israeli bombardment of the Iranian consulate annex in Syria's capital earlier this month.
