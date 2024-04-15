Live Updates

It's Day 192 of the raging Israel-Hamas war, but most of the world's attention is on Iran and Israel following Saturday's massive aerial attack by Tehran toward Israel in retaliation for the deaths of seven Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) members in the suspected Israeli bombing of the Iranian embassy annex in Damascus earlier this month.

Forces with the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) over the weekend destroyed over 80 one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA UAV) and at least six ballistic missiles launched from Iran and Yemen that were "intended to strike Israel."

Despite the U.S. military's intervention, President Joe Biden has reportedly warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington will not take part should Israel decide to retaliate against Iran after the weekend drone and missile barrage.

Multiple airlines have canceled flights to Israel and Iran due to escalated tensions between the two nations, including Finnair and Lufthansa among others.

Israel's Middle Eastern allies and the United Nations have called on Israel to exercise maximum restraint to prevent the situation from reaching even more troublesome highs.

Over in the tension-packed Israel-Lebanon border, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said four soldiers were wounded overnight due to an "explosion of unknown source" amid continuing fire exchange with Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

Back in war-torn Gaza, the situation remains "unacceptable," said British foreign secretary David Cameron. He noted that the United Kingdom has had "tough conversations" with Israel over the humanitarian crisis in the near-famine enclave.

Tensions in the Middle East stem from the violent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that has drawn attacks toward Israel from Hamas allies, including Iran-backed militias such as Hezbollah and Yemeni rebel Houthis.