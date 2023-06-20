KEY POINTS The U.S. and Canadian coast guards are actively involved in the search

A search operation is underway to locate a tourist submersible that went missing in the North Atlantic on Sunday. The submersible, carrying five individuals, was en route to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

The search and rescue teams are facing a time-sensitive situation, as the vessel has approximately four days of emergency capability, authorities said, according to CNN.

The U.S. and Canadian coast guards are actively involved in the search, focusing on scouring the ocean's surface around 900 miles east of Cape Cod. Sonar technology is also being used to listen for any sounds emanating from beneath the water, as the area is known to have depths of up to 13,000 feet.

"We're working very closely at this point to make sure that we're doing everything that we can do to locate the submersible and rescue those on board," Rear Adm. John Mauger, commander of the U.S. Coast Guard's First District, said during a press conference held Monday, as per the outlet.

OceanGate's Titan Submersible

The missing vessel has been identified as OceanGate's Titan submersible, which is operated by tour firm OceanGate Expeditions.

This submersible weighs approximately 23,000 pounds and measures 22 feet in length. It can accommodate up to five people for a duration of 96 hours. It reportedly has the capacity to dive deep enough to reach the wreckage of the Titanic, which lies at a depth of over 12,000 feet in the North Atlantic.

OceanGate Expeditions offers an eight-day trip that includes the opportunity to dive into the Titanic wreck for rates beginning at $250,000, CNN reported, citing an archived version of the company's website.

Who Are Aboard the Sub?

Stockton Rush, the founder of OceanGate Expeditions, is reportedly aboard the missing submersible.

Apart from him, there are other passengers who are believed to be in the sub. These include Hamish Harding, a 58-year-old British explorer and businessman who is the chairman of aircraft firm Action Aviation; Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, a trustee at the SETI Institute; his son Sulaiman; and 73-year-old French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet.

Search Efforts

The U.S. Coast Guard has deployed two C-130 Hercules aircraft to conduct surface searches over the water.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the research ship Polar Prince participated in a surface search for the missing submersible on Monday evening. The vessel was involved in the efforts to locate the submersible and potentially spot any signs or debris on the water's surface that could provide clues about its whereabouts.

"Oftentimes, we rely on commercial operators to be the first vessels on scene," Mauger said, according to CNN. "And so we've been in touch with additional commercial vessels that are operating in the area as well as initiating the movement of additional Canadian Coast Guard assets and US Coast Guard surface assets into the area over the course of the next couple of days."

OceanGate is also assisting the coast guard in the search and said it is "exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely."

"Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families. We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible," the group said, as per the outlet. "We are working toward the safe return of the crewmembers."