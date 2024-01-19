The Global Peace Index, in its 17th edition, has ranked 163 countries and territories, covering almost the entire world population. According to the 2023 report, the overall peace in the world has decreased by 0.42%, marking the 13th time it has worsened in the past 15 years.

Out of the countries studied, 84 showed improvement, while 79 saw a decline in peace. This report highlights the ongoing challenges to global peace, emphasizing the need for people everywhere to stay informed and work toward creating a more peaceful world.

Over the last 15 years, the world has become less peaceful by more than 3%, says the 2022 Global Peace Index. This drop in peace is because of both old and new conflicts, the pandemic, and our differences in politics and culture.

Continuing the trend, Afghanistan maintains its unfortunate position as the least peaceful country globally for the eighth consecutive year. Following closely are Yemen, Syria, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Here are seven countries that are considered less safe for travel, according to the Global Peace Index. It is important to stay informed about travel advisories and understand the local conditions before deciding to visit any country in the world.

10.

Iraq

Iraq holds the tenth position among the most world's most dangerous nations, ranking 154 on the Global Peace Index. The ongoing conflict and violence, stemming from the aftermath of the Iraq War, have resulted in the displacement of millions, loss of innocent lives, and widespread human suffering. The country faces an additional challenge with pervasive corruption within its government, contributing to heightened instability and complicating efforts to restore peace and security.

9.

Sudan

Sudan faces internal strife as its military factions, led by Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), clash in a power struggle. Stemming from past dictatorships and failed attempts at civilian rule, tensions also involve civilian demands for oversight and justice. This volatile situation jeopardizes stability, with regional and global powers further complicating the scenario.

8.

Somalia

Somalia is ranked among the dangerous countries in the world primarily due to the presence of terrorist organizations, notably Al-Shabaab, which has been responsible for severe attacks on innocent civilians. The country also faces dire humanitarian conditions, with a significant portion of the population requiring urgent financial assistance. While efforts by the Somali government to improve security have shown progress, creating a secure and stable environment remains a challenging task, demanding sustained commitment and comprehensive initiatives.

7.

Ukraine

Ukraine is considered one of the world's most dangerous countries due to the severe impact of the 2022 Russian invasion. The conflict caused widespread displacement, with about 30% of Ukrainians becoming refugees or internally displaced. The aftermath led to increased deaths, refugees, and military issues, contributing to Ukraine's dangerous status. The repercussions extend globally, affecting energy, and food, and contributing to future problems like food scarcity, high military spending, and political instability.

6.

Russia

Russia is considered one of the most dangerous countries in 2023 due to a combination of factors. A notably high homicide rate, around 9.5 murders per 100,000 people, is a major concern. This elevated violence is attributed to pervasive poverty, inequality, a lack of rule of law, and widespread corruption. Additionally, the country is grappling with escalating political instability, marked by frequent protests and opposition movements. This combination raises fears of heightened violence and civil unrest, contributing to Russia's classification as one of the world's most dangerous nations.

5.

Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is likely to stay one of the most dangerous countries. There's been a lot of violence for a long time, and things are getting worse. The government is not very strong, and armed groups can do what they want across the country. People in the DRC are really poor, and there's a big gap between rich and poor. This makes it easy for criminals and terrorists to find new members. Because of these problems, the safety of the people in the DRC is at risk.

4.

South Sudan

South Sudan ranks as fourth among the most dangerous nations globally, primarily due to long-standing violence and civil war since gaining independence in 2011. With over 400,000 lives lost and 2 million forcibly displaced, the country faces severe challenges, including deficient infrastructure and scarce basic services. Notably, South Sudan records the highest number of attacks on aid workers, hindering humanitarian efforts. The ongoing conflict, bureaucratic obstacles, and funding shortages contribute to the unsafe conditions prevalent in the country.

3.

Syria

Syria is considered dangerous primarily due to its prolonged and devastating civil war, which has led to a significant loss of lives exceeding 250,000 and internal displacement affecting over 7.6 million individuals. The ongoing conflict has left the country's infrastructure, healthcare, and education systems in disarray. The emergence of extremist groups, such as ISIS, adds to the danger, as they have committed heinous acts of violence against civilians. Journalists covering the crisis face extreme risks, with at least 69 killed and more than 80 kidnapped. The overall situation in Syria is marked by insecurity, making it a hazardous environment for both residents and visitors.

2.

Yemen

Yemen is currently ranked as the second most dangerous country in the world in 2023 due to a pervasive deterioration in peace metrics, notably violent demonstrations and crime. The country's ongoing civil wars contribute to this perilous situation. Despite its cultural and natural attractions, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Sana'a and the picturesque Socotra island, Yemen is deemed extremely unsafe for travel due to the heightened risk of violence and unrest. Visitors are strongly discouraged from considering Yemen as a destination at this time.

1.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan, in its 19th year of conflict, has officially earned the label of the most dangerous country. Factors contributing to this designation include the prolonged war, a surge in terrorist attacks due to the relocation of ISIS members, continued violence by the Taliban controlling a significant part of the country, and the overall global peace deterioration. Challenges in conflict resolution, the persistent threat of terrorism, and the U.S.' involvement further contribute to Afghanistan's precarious status as the world's most dangerous nation.

Safety concerns

To sum it up, the list of the most dangerous countries shows that these places have a lot of tough problems, like conflicts and attacks on aid workers. Whether it's Afghanistan's instability, South Sudan's dangers for those trying to help, or Ukraine's struggles after a war, these countries need ongoing support. The world needs to come together and work toward bringing peace and making life safer for the millions facing difficulties in these challenging situations.