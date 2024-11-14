A centuries-old statue crafted by a renowned sculptor once lost and used as a doorstop is now poised to be sold for millions of dollars after finally getting approval from a court in Scotland.

Originally acquired by the Invergordon Town Council in 1930 for a humble $6, the Bouchardon Bust of Scottish figure Sir John Gordon was intended for public display. Instead, it was misplaced and forgotten for decades.

The statue, sculpted by prominent artist Edmé Bouchardon, was found holding open a shed door in an industrial park in 1998, CNN reported.

The bust was loaned to the Louvre in Paris in 2016 and then loaned to the Getty Museum in Los Angeles in 2017.

After years of debate, the Highland Council fought for court approval to sell the bust due to its value and security concerns.

Without any objections raised, last Thursday, the court approved the sale, with Sotheby's valuing it at upwards of £2.5 million (over $3 million).

Before the court's approval, an overseas buyer offered to pay more than $3 million for the bust in May, with the added incentive to pay for a museum-quality replica of it for local display.

However, before finalizing the sale, the statue will need to be evaluated under the Waverley Criteria, which could block export if deemed a national treasure.

If finally permitted, the sale proceeds would support community projects in Invergordon, Scotland, through the Common Good Fund.