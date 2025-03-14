MyVisits.net has initiated its global expansion, taking its innovative Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) solution beyond North America. The first phase of this expansion will focus on English-speaking countries, including England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. This move marks the beginning of a long-planned global rollout, with future expansions set to target Asia and, ultimately, the entire world.

From the very inception of MyVisits.net, founder Joseph Catan envisioned a solution that would address fundamental challenges in home care services, not just in the US but worldwide. Unlike many digital health solutions tailored to the complexities of the American healthcare system, MyVisits.net was designed to provide transparency, efficiency, and accountability for home visits across any healthcare model.

Catan recalls his early frustrations in the industry. "I sat in boardrooms where executives acknowledged the problem but had no real solution. They tried patchwork fixes like having supervisors call a handful of patients, but that was neither scalable nor reliable. Our platform eliminates that guesswork. With real-time verification, we ensure that services are delivered as promised, and that means better care for patients."

MyVisits.net's EVV platform is a cloud-based system that eliminates the need for expensive installations or physical equipment. Its simplicity and accessibility make it an ideal solution for healthcare organizations worldwide.

The platform ensures real-time visit verification through geolocation tracking and QR code scanning, eliminating fraudulent claims and inaccurate documentation. It also automatically logs mileage between a caregiver's departure point and the patient's location, removing the need for manual tracking and reducing errors in reimbursements. With additional telehealth integration, healthcare providers can log virtual visits while maintaining compliance with privacy regulations.

While healthcare systems vary globally, the fundamental issue remains the same: the assurance that home healthcare services are delivered efficiently and transparently. Many healthcare systems still rely on outdated manual methods, such as random supervisor check-ins or phone calls to verify service delivery—methods that are inefficient and prone to error.

Catan further affirms, "The challenges of unverified home healthcare, inefficiencies in tracking, and inaccurate reimbursements exist everywhere. We knew we had built something that could help healthcare providers and patients around the world."

This need for efficiency and accountability is not unique to North America. By expanding to English-speaking countries first, MyVisits.net aims to rapidly deploy its platform where it can have an immediate impact while simultaneously preparing for the next phase: non-English-speaking markets. The transition to global accessibility has already begun, with content and platform localization underway to accommodate different languages and healthcare structures.

"Seeing MyVisits.net scale to this level is incredibly rewarding," he says. "We're not just bringing a product to market; we're solving a universal problem that has been ignored for far too long."

With its sights set on becoming a truly global solution, MyVisits.net is poised to redefine how healthcare services are tracked, verified, and delivered, ensuring that patients everywhere receive the care they deserve.