Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was fighting a war of self-defense on seven fronts that he vowed to win — with or without help from Western nations.

In an angry video message, Netanyahu said it was a "disgrace" that French President Emmanuel Macron called for the West to halt shipments of weapons to Israel for use in Gaza.

"Today, Israel is defending itself on seven fronts, against the enemies of civilization," Netanyahu said in the two-minute clip posted on social media Saturday.

My message to Macron >> pic.twitter.com/BHyh0Fso19 — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 5, 2024

Netanyahu listed Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Houthi rebels in Yemen, Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria, Palestinian "terrorists" in the occupied West Bank, and Iran, which he said "stands behind the seven-front war against Israel."

Yet "President Macron and some other Western leaders are now calling for an arms embargo against Israel. Shame on them," he said. "Is Iran imposing an arms embargo on Hezbollah, on the Houthis, on Hamas and on its other proxies? Of course not."

Netanyahu also said that the "axis of terror stands together, but countries who supposedly oppose this terror axis call for an arms embargo on Israel."

"What a disgrace," he said. "Well, let me tell you this: Israel will win, with or without their support, but their shame will continue long after the war is won."

Netanyahu's remarks came shortly before Monday's first anniversary of the October 7 surprise attacks against Israel by Hamas, which killed about 1,200 people and kidnapped about 250, sparking the latest Mideast conflict.

Since then, Israel has reportedly killed nearly 41,900 people in Gaza and more than 2,000 in Lebanon.