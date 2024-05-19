Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz has threatened to resign unless Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu establishes a post-war plan for the Gaza Strip. Gantz outlined a six-point plan that includes the return of numerous hostages, the end of Hamas' rule, the demilitarization of Gaza, and the establishment of an international administration for civilian affairs. His plan also supports efforts to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia. Gantz has stated that if this plan is not adopted by June 8, he will resign from the government.

His announcement on Saturday escalates a growing division within Israel's leadership, coming over seven months into a war that has not yet achieved its stated aims of dismantling Hamas and recovering the numerous hostages taken during the October 7 attack. The ongoing conflict continues without meeting these critical goals, increasing tensions and disagreements among the country's top officials.

"While Israeli soldiers are displaying incredible bravery on the front, some of the people who sent them to battle are acting with cowardice and a lack of responsibility," said Gantz in a statement according to The Times of Israel.

"While in the dark tunnels of Gaza, the hostages are undergoing the agonies of hell, there are some who are involved in nonsense," he said. "While the Israeli public is outdoing itself, some of the politicians are thinking of themselves."

According to Sky News, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had recently appealed for Netanyahu to outline a post-war plan for the Gaza Strip. Gallant had warned that the absence of such a plan was undermining the war's gains and jeopardizing Israel's long-term security.

In response to Gantz, Netanyahu issued a scathing statement accusing his coalition partner of "issuing an ultimatum to the prime minister instead of issuing an ultimatum to Hamas."

Netanyahu's statement claimed that Gantz's demands would lead to "an end to the war and defeat for Israel, abandoning the majority of the hostages, leaving Hamas in power, and creating a Palestinian state."

"Prime Minister Netanyahu is determined to eliminate the Hamas battalions," stated the Prime Minister's Office. "He opposes bringing the Palestinian Authority into Gaza and establishing a Palestinian state, which he believes would inevitably become a terror state."

The statement continued, emphasizing that Netanyahu sees the unity government as essential to achieving the war's objectives, and expects Gantz to clearly communicate his positions on these issues to the public.