The Australian Open has introduced court-side "coaching pods" at this year's tournament in a Grand Slam first, but they have met with a mixed reaction.

The pods are positioned in two corners on each of the major courts with up to four people allowed, similar to the set-up at team events like the Davis Cup and United Cup.

They have access to real-time data on screens for statistical analysis, with coaches having the option to perch there or in their usual place in the traditional player box, where friends and family can also sit.

It follows the International Tennis Federation in October relaxing its rules, allowing coaches to communicate with players during matches as long as it is "brief" and "discreet".

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley admitted that "some coaches were a bit sceptical at first" of the pods.

"But then they sat down and said: 'This is great'," he told the Melbourne Age newspaper.

"When they (players) come and get their towel, you can talk to them, so you're almost, in effect, able to coach your player after each point, if you want to."

But not all players are convinced about the benefits.

"Honestly, it's not like I'm a big fan of that decision. Or if you do that, then make more seats," said world number one and defending Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.

"For example, me personally, I like to see the whole team. I want to see the whole people in my box.

"I don't know, sometimes I just want to look at my boyfriend for the support. I just didn't want to, like, look at the coach first, then look in the box."

Greek star Stephanos Tsitsipas has long been an advocate for coaching to be permitted during matches, but said he was taken aback when he first saw the pods.

"I actually laughed when I saw them," he said.

"I don't know, it's kind of weird. I see my coaches and some other team members in that particular box, and the rest of them are upstairs, which I'm not used to.

"I guess I will acclimatise at some point."

But 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic, who is gunning for an 11th Australian Open title, is a fan with his new coach Andy Murray planning to use them.

"I think it's great that the Australian Open introduced the coaching box on the court at the same level in the corner," said the Serb.

"I think it's great. That's where Andy and the coaching staff will sit."