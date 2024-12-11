A groundbreaking new bill has gained significant support in the Scottish Parliament and could make Scotland the first UK nation to impose harsh penalties, including decades of jail time for executives found guilty of polluting.

The concept of ecocide, the mass destruction of ecosystems, has gained traction globally, with countries like Belgium recently enacting similar legislation.

Chair of the Scottish Labour Trade Union Parliamentary, Monica Lennon launched a Ecocide Prevention Bill, receiving backing from over 30 Members of the Scottish Parliament from major political parties, BBC reported.

The Ecocide Prevention Bill would propose that executives of companies found guilty of causing significant environmental destruction face severe penalties, including up to 20 years in prison.

With sufficient cross-party support and no opposition from Scottish National Party ministers, Lennon's bill is set to be introduced in the Scottish Parliament before June 2025.

The proposed law would target executives of companies causing widespread environmental harm. Public feedback showed a 98% approval rate for the legislation.

The bill will undergo Holyrood's three-stage legislative process, with a goal to pass it before the 2026 election. If successful, Scotland will join a growing international movement to criminalize ecocide.

Originally published by Latin Times