Newly named Pope Leo XIV, also known as Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, previously shared several articles slamming Vice President JD Vance for asserting that Catholicism supports President Donald Trump's deportations.

Vance came under fire earlier this year from Catholics and religious leaders after he accused the "far-left" of hijacking Christian ideology to fit their narratives during a Jan. 29 Fox interview.

"There is a Christian concept that you love your family and then you love your neighbor, and then you love your community, and then you love your fellow citizens, and then after that, prioritize the rest of the world. A lot of the far left has completely inverted that," Vance told Fox.

JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others https://t.co/hDKPKuMXmu via @NCRonline — Robert Prevost (@drprevost) February 3, 2025

However, that claim quickly drew backlash online, and seemingly from Prevost, who reposted an opinion piece by the National Catholic Reporter on Feb. 3, whose headline simply asserted: "JD Vance is wrong."

Pope Francis, who died April 21, published a letter Feb. 11 labeling Trump's deportations "a major crisis" and encouraged Catholics to "not to give into narratives that discriminate against and cause unnecessary suffering to our migrant and refugee brothers and sisters."

Prevost then reshared another article by American Magazine, which explained Pope Francis' letter and how Catholicism's holy scriptures interpret immigration.

Pope Francis’ letter, JD Vance’s ‘ordo amoris’ and what the Gospel asks of all of us on immigration https://t.co/Ikk8gqOMzn — Robert Prevost (@drprevost) February 13, 2025

Newly-named Pope Leo XIV also previously boosted criticisms of Trump, retweeting an article by the California Catholic Conference in 2017 that claimed Trump saying the U.S. needs to get "bad hombres" out of the country fuels "racism."

The new pope also reshared a statement from Cardinal Blase Cupich, the Archbishop of Chicago, on Trump's removal of DACA that same year, who called it "heartless" and a "betrayal."

Meanwhile, Trump offered a cordial congratulations on Truth Social after Pope Leo XIV's confirmation, notably honoring the pope's landmark as the first American pope. The president said he looked forward to a "meaningful meeting" with the new Catholic leader.

Originally published on Latin Times