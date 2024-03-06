New York said Wednesday it would deploy National Guard troops and police across the city subway due to surging violence on the network serving the United States' largest metropolis.

In recent months there have been a number of deadly shootings, as well as incidents involving knives and passengers being pushed onto the tracks.

New York state governor Kathy Hochul "is deploying 1,000 members of State personnel to assist the NYPD's mission," a statement from her office said.

She is also directing the National Guard to make 750 members "available to supplement this effort," it added.

The extra resources will assist with patrols and bag checks alongside a new program to ban violent passengers.

Major crime was up almost 50 percent in the subway system in January, compared to the same period in 2023.

In response there has been increased deployment of armed New York City police onto the network with the mayor also ordering an additional 1,000 NYPD officers onto the system last month.

"The service members of the New York National Guard are always ready to assist our partners as they ensure the safety and security of our fellow citizens," said the force's commander Major General Ray Shields in Hochul's statement.

Hochul, who is responsible for the state-run authority that runs New York City public transit, highlighted the weekend case of a man kicked onto the tracks at New York's busy intercity Penn railway station.

"Three people rushed to save him, pull him back into safety," she said in a briefing.

"These brazen, heinous attacks on our subway system will not be tolerated.

"People worry they could be next, anxiety takes hold.

"(Passengers) shouldn't worry the person sitting next to them is carrying a knife... that's what we're going to do with these checkpoints."

On Thursday authorities said that a train conductor was slashed in the neck while leaning out of a cab window to check the platform.

On February 12, one person was killed and five others injured in a shooting at a New York subway station just ahead of the busy rush hour.

Officials later blamed the incident on rival groups of youths.